Are The Maple Leafs Hurting Easton Cowan’s Development By Not Playing Him?

Easton Cowan won't develop up in the press box.
The Toronto Maple Leafs' rookie hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 29, which is six games ago. In that time, Toronto won its three games before the break, and then lost their last two in Florida.
You would think, given how the Maple Leafs fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, that a day later, Cowan would be inserted into the lineup against the Florida Panthers.
Instead, the only swap Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube made was putting Dakota Joshua in for Calle Jarnkrok. Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers was Joshua's first back since suffering a lacerated kidney on Dec. 28.
Even with Joshua coming into the lineup, though, Berube could've found a spot for Cowan, too. Putting the young forward in would be a discreet message to his team that their performance against the Lightning — amidst a crucial playoff race — wasn't good enough.
But no, Cowan sat again, and it's been almost a month since he's seen game action.
"What does he got? Forty-something games this year played for us? At the time I took him out of the lineup, I felt like he hit a bit of a wall. We won three in a row, so I kept the same lineup going into the game last night against Tampa," Berube said on Thursday before their 5-1 loss to Florida.
"It's decisions that I make as a coach, and I don't believe his development is getting hurt. I think he's improved this year as the year went along, and I think he still has the swagger that's needed. He's a confident kid.
"Now, saying that, he's got to get in there and play. And that's our job to get him in there at some point here."
So, let's get this straight: if Cowan has the "swagger that's needed," why isn't he playing more often? It doesn't even have to be in the NHL — the Marlies would be the perfect place for him to get big-time minutes.
Through 43 games with the Maple Leafs, Cowan has seven goals and 17 points. That's more than forwards Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, and Calle Jarnkrok.
It's worth noting that Cowan wasn't eligible to be sent to the AHL before the Olympic break due to a stipulation which states waivers-exempt players can't be sent down if they had played 16 of the team's 20 NHL games before the roster freeze or had been on the NHL roster for 80 league days before Jan. 21, via PuckPedia.
He can be sent down now — though I doubt that will happen.
The bottom line is Cowan needs to play. You can argue his development isn't being harmed because the rookie is around NHLers every day, and likely learning tips and tricks from them. But that can only take him so far.
He needs to get into games to apply the tools he's learning. Cowan could've been the guy for the Marlies this year had they loaned him to the AHL club for more than just the two games he played down there in early November.
Either play him with the Maple Leafs, or send him to the AHL, where he'll get ample opportunity to play in every situation. Cowan needs it. The Maple Leafs' future needs it. And if you're not going to do that, you're doing a disservice to the player and the team's fans.