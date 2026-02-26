'Play Like We're A Team Fighting For The Playoffs': Maple Leafs' Postseason Hopes Slipping Away After Loss To Lightning

Since 2017, the Maple Leafs have been a playoff team, one that's usually hopeful to travel deep into the postseason. They've been buyers at the trade deadline every year, trading picks and prospects away to achieve hockey's greatest success.
But after a troubling 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, only five games remain until the Mar. 6 NHL trade deadline. And despite Toronto still being six points out of a playoff spot, time is running out on their season as other teams continue to win games.
The Buffalo Sabres won on Wednesday night. They move nine points ahead of Toronto. The Washington Capitals also won, moving themselves two points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot.
We could be looking at the Maple Leafs' playoff streak — the longest active in the NHL — coming to an end after nine straight postseason appearances.
"Games matter right now," said Matthew Knies, who had a goal and an assist in Toronto's loss to the Lightning. "Every point matters. We got to be focused and just give a better effort; play like we're a team fighting for the playoffs next game."
Wednesday's game in Tampa couldn't have represented Toronto's season more perfectly.
There have been nights throughout the year when the Maple Leafs give a complete game. However, what happens far more often is that the team either lacks work ethic or execution.
Sometimes it's both.
And when you can't get one or the other on most nights, the game usually ends with a tick going in the loss column. At this time of year, with points so crucial, the Maple Leafs need every win they can get.
There wasn't enough time when they pushed late in the third period on Wednesday against the Lightning.
"I thought our effort was pretty good, to be honest," Knies said, "I thought our execution wasn't there, though."
What the Maple Leafs need right now is life. It might already be too late, but maybe one more sign of life — a win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night — could give management the boldness to hold on just a little bit longer.
Is it worth it, though? That's the real question.
They've got pieces to trade, who could bring back draft picks, something Toronto doesn't have much of for the future. The same goes for high-level prospects; the cupboard is pretty bare.
When is enough, enough?
Could it have been after Wednesday's loss? It's always possible. But maybe Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving sees this week out, given there are two more big games against divisional opponents, the Panthers and Ottawa Senators.
Whatever management is planning, Toronto's players aren't ready to throw in the towel.
"I think everyone just has energy and is ready to go. I don't think it showed tonight. I think we'll get it back. I think we'll get that desperation back," added Knies. "But, yeah, it's got to show up next game and on the way out of the regular season here."