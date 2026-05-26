Chris Pronger Explains Process Of Being Interviewed For Maple Leafs Hockey Operations Role
Hall of Fame NHL defenseman Chris Pronger was interviewed by the Toronto Maple Leafs for a role in the organization's hockey operations department. On TSN's OverDrive, he explained how that process went and his ideologies for the team.
Before the Toronto Maple Leafs decided on hiring John Chayka and Mats Sundin as the GM and senior executive advisor of hockey operations, respectively, MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley conducted his search to find new leadership in the franchise's front office.
Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger was one of the candidates who was interviewed for a role in the organization's hockey operations department.
As a guest on TSN's OverDrive, Pronger explained the process of meeting with the Maple Leafs and what his conversation with Pelley was like, as well as with Neil Glasberg, who led the firm that supplied candidates for MLSE.
"Just had a good, frank conversation about the team, about the direction, my thoughts on what they needed, in the front office and on the ice, with respect to the players," Pronger said on OverDrive
Pronger does have some experience as an executive in the NHL. Beginning in 2017-18, he was a senior advisor for the Florida Panthers for three seasons, which is similar to the role Sundin has with the Leafs now. Pronger was also named senior VP of hockey operations in 2019-20, and hasn't had a role since, according to eliteprospects.com.
After a conversation with Pelley and Glasberg that lasted about a couple of hours, Toronto obviously didn't go through with hiring Pronger.
"I got good feedback on my conversation with them, but they were going in a different direction," Pronger said.
The former Stanley Cup champion with the Anaheim Ducks was asked about the Maple Leafs' defense in comparison to the teams remaining in the playoffs, including the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.
"When you have no-move clauses, and limited no-trade clauses and all the rest of that, you have to find the perfect fit," he said. "It's one thing to move off a player, but what is coming back? You still got to fill holes."
Pronger further expressed that the makeup of the Maple Leafs' D-core is inadequate, and he believes Toronto's blueline needs an overhaul to some degree.
They got to get faster on the back end, they got to get more puck-movers," Pronger explained. "If you want to play an up-tempo, offensive game, you've got to have defensemen that can transition the puck and get it up the ice quick, get retrievals quicker… there's a lot that kind of goes into the nuances of the transition game."
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