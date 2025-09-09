Former Maple Leafs Forward Reportedly Joins Rival Panthers As PTO Season Well Underway

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor could be on a rival team next season.

The 27-year-old has reportedly signed a professional tryout with the Florida Panthers, according to Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor. Drafted in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Gregor has played six seasons in the NHL.

Gregor split last season with the Ottawa Senators and Sharks, playing a total of 52 games and scoring seven points (four goals and three assists). He was traded from Ottawa—along with Zack Ostapchuk and a 2025 second-round pick—to San Jose for Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The Beaumont, Alberta-born forward joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout ahead of the 2023-24 season. After a strong training camp, Gregor inked a one-year, $775,000 contract on Oct. 10, 2023.

Gregor would go on to play within Toronto’s bottom six that year, scoring six goals and six assists in 63 games. He played two of the seven games against the Boston Bruins during the playoffs, but didn’t register a point.

After the season concluded, Gregor was a restricted free agent. Toronto, however, didn’t qualify him, and he became a free agent, ultimately signing a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Senators on July 1, 2024.

Gregor enters the mix in Florida following the club’s second-straight Stanley Cup win. The Panthers eliminated the Maple Leafs in seven games during the second round. They won eight of their next 11 games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers before hoisting the trophy again.

If Gregor earns a contract from the Panthers out of training camp, he’ll bring a ton of speed and versatility to the team’s bottom six. And given Florida’s track record of players improving in their organization, this could turn out to be a great move for the club, which is looking to three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions.

