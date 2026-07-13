Maple Leafs 2026-27 Line Projections: Where Do Gavin McKenna And Easton Cowan Fit?

On the top line, Auston Matthews is a surefire bet to reprise his role as the club’s top center. I think one of the primary objectives this year will be to task Matthews with exploring more of his offensive side. Aligning him on the left side with McKenna may be tempting, but it may not be the best play to have the rookie start in that position. After all, Matthews started his career on the third line before eventually moving up later in the season. For whatever reason, Matthews and Knies didn’t seem to find sustained chemistry. It might make sense to put a player like the experienced Nick Paul on Matthews’ left side to be more sound defensively, thereby freeing up Matthews. On the right side, newly signed forward Jack Roslovic has experience with Matthews at the US National Development program. He also has an offensive touch, particularly in the regular season. This configuration could make a lot of sense to start the year.