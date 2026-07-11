Marlies' Calder Cup Defenseman Ben Danford Reveals Mark Giordano Advice And His Bold Goal For Maple Leafs Training Camp

After hoisting the Calder Cup with the Marlies, top defensive prospect Ben Danford shares the crucial advice he received from Mark Giordano and why he’s targeting a spot on the Maple Leafs' opening night roster.
To say the last few months have been a whirlwind for Ben Danford would be a massive understatement.
Just weeks after seeing his junior career with the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs come to a sudden, heartbreaking end in the conference finals, the Maple Leafs defensive prospect found himself thrust directly into the fire of a professional postseason. Not only did he handle the transition seamlessly, but he concluded his spring by lifting the Calder Cup after a grueling championship run with the Toronto Marlies.
"It’s been unreal," Danford said during an appearance on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Dave Pagnotta. "To go from being a strong team there and getting upset in the conference finals... and then be able to come to the Marlies and jump in, get a sniff of pro hockey, and to win it all? It was surreal.
Stepping into an AHL locker room midway through a deep playoff push can be a daunting task for a young defenseman. The speed is faster, the hits are heavier, and the reality of the business hits you immediately.
"It's obviously a lot different," Danford reflected on the culture shock of turning pro. "You finish a game and I go see my parents, and the guy that I just played, he’s walking out with his wife and kids. It’s pretty crazy that way."
But Danford credits his quick adaptation to the culture established by former Marlies head coach John Gruden and a veteran support system that shielded him from feeling overwhelmed. At the forefront of that support was veteran defenseman and former Norris Trophy winner Mark Giordano, who served as a critical guiding voice for the Marlies during their championship run.
For Danford, getting to lean on a player of Giordano's pedigree was a full-circle moment.
"Gio was great," Danford said. "He had an unbelievable NHL career and someone that I watched growing up. To be able to just feed off him... he kind of just taught me to play my game. He told me things will come and you’ll fit right in if you don't try and be someone that you're not. He told me to get up on the rush a lot, use my feet to my advantage, and just play loose."
That advice to rely on his skating paid dividends. Danford’s mobility stood out as the Marlies navigated the high-stakes pressure of the later rounds, allowing him to close gaps defensively while fueling the transition game.
Aside from the veteran leadership, Danford also found comfort in a familiar face. Over the final month of the season, he moved in with fellow Maple Leafs top prospect Easton Cowan. The living arrangement helped solidify a tight bond between the two cornerstones of Toronto's future, even if there was some initial junior-hockey baggage to clear the air about.
"Two years in a row he took the cup from me, he beat me in the finals," Danford laughed, referencing Cowan's London Knights besting his junior squads. "So to be able to play with him, and even Landon Sim... we're all young, and for Cow to be able to pass it off to me was really special. He (Cowan) kind of took me under his wing, showed me a lot of good dinner spots, and we had a lot of time spent together."
The whirlwind isn't stopping anytime soon. Because of the Marlies' extended run, the Maple Leafs management team opted to have Danford skip development camp earlier this month to focus on recovery. It’s a tight summer turnaround, but the defenseman is already back in the gym preparing for September.
And he isn't arriving at training camp just to fill out a roster spot.
"At the end of the day, my goal is to make the opening night roster," Danford stated cleanly. "You're not going to go into something and not put your best foot forward. Hopefully, I have a great camp and we'll see what happens."
If he does make the jump, he will join an organization currently buzzing with change. This offseason has seen a massive influx of new faces into the Maple Leafs pipeline, highlighted by the arrival of No. 1 overall selection Gavin McKenna, alongside additions like veteran defenseman Darren Raddysh and two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
"There’s a lot of changes going on, and I think everyone is really excited," Danford noted. "Everything is great vibes right now in the organization, coming off the Calder Cup. Everyone is looking forward to preseason and training camp to see what everyone's got."
When Danford does ultimately establish himself at the NHL level, Leafs fans can expect a reliable, hard-nosed modern defenseman who prioritizes taking care of his own end before joining the attack.
"I want to become a guy that can play against the other team's top line and be able to shut them down," Danford said of his long-term vision. "Play on the PK, block shots, but also someone that can do that secondary offense, get up in the rush, and help the team that way as well."
Before the grind of training camp begins, however, Danford has one critical piece of business left to attend to: his day with the Calder Cup.
"I have it at the end of July," Danford smiled. "I think I’m just going to do something here in my hometown of Madoc. Probably go for a golf round with it."
Given the chaotic, triumphant path his past few months have taken, a quiet day on the links with hockey hardware is exactly what the doctor ordered.
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