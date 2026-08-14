'He Had That Aura': Former Maple Leafs Goaltender Raves About Jim Hiller Hire, Sergei Bobrovsky Signing

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson is a big fan of the organization's hiring of Jim Hiller and acquisition of Sergei Bobrovsky.
Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson announced his retirement from pro hockey on July 28 after playing 14 years in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.
On Thursday, Hutchinson appeared on Daily Faceoff Toronto, talking about his career, the next chapter in his life, but also about where the Maple Leafs stand, specifically on the topic of the Jim Hiller hiring and the signing of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
The Maple Leafs hired Hiller on June 17 as the team's head coach for 2026-27. He was an assistant in Toronto from 2015-16 to 2018-19, meaning he and Hutchinson crossed paths for a brief stint.
Hutchinson played just five games for the Leafs that season, but got a good assessment of the type of coach and person Hiller is.
"He was a really fun guy to be around," Hutchinson said on Thursday's show. "He was that assistant coach that kind of kept everyone in a good mood.
"You could tell he had that aura of being able to be a head coach. There's some assistant coaches where you're not sure if they can make that transition to having the respect of the guys and be able to make that tough decision. For (Hiller), he always seemed to have that head coach aura about him. So I think it'll be a good fit," he said.
Though Hiller was the team's power-play coach and focused on the offensive side of the game, Hutchinson had a great five-game stretch, posting a 2.64 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.
Later in the show, Hutchinson was asked about Bobrovsky joining the Maple Leafs on July 1 as a free-agent signing. The Maple Leafs inked the veteran goaltender to a three-year contract at $7 million per season.
"I really like that signing," Hutchinson said of the Maple Leafs acquiring Bobrovsky. "He's one of the best goalies, not just now, but of all time. He hasn't been in big markets to really show off his success and what he can do, but everywhere he's been, he has been successful."
Hutchinson also added that the 37-year-old Bobrovsky will fit right in with the likes of Auston Matthews and John Tavares, players who take great care of their bodies.
"I don't think age for him is as much of a factor as it is with other guys, just with how he takes care of himself, and how professional he is," he said. "And I think it's going to be really cool to see him perform in a really large, big hockey market.
"Goalies have good years and bad years, but he's had way more good years than off years. I wouldn't expect two in a row from him. It's something that Leafs fans should really be excited about."
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