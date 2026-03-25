'He's A Spark Plug': Maple Leafs React To Easton Cowan Standing Up To Nikita Zadorov After Hit On John Tavares

Moments after Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov buried John Tavares into the boards from behind, Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Easton Cowan skated towards the defender, threw off his gloves, and stood up for his teammate.
It's been 12 days since the incident, during which no teammates stood up for captain Auston Matthews after getting kneed by Anaheim Ducks defender Radko Gudas. It ended Matthews' season.
Ever since that moment, the Maple Leafs have vowed to change how they respond, and they've done so thus far.
Entering Tuesday against Boston, Toronto had fought in three of its last six games since Matthews was kneed (Cowan against the Ducks, Dakota Joshua vs. the Buffalo Sabres, and Morgan Rielly vs. the New York Islanders).
So it was no surprise to see Cowan rush over to defend his teammate.
"Just try to get in there and stick up for my teammates," Cowan told reporters after the Maple Leafs' 4-2 win over the Bruins.
"I was on the ice, and I look up, and he's the first one in there. I saw his gloves flying, and that gets our whole team pumped," added Matthew Knies, who scored two goals on the night, including a shorthanded marker. "Watch a guy like that step up and try and defend a guy who's played a long time in this league and deserves a lot of respect, so I give a lot to Easton for doing that. That's pretty cool."
While it wasn't much of a fight, Knies is right: it says a lot that Cowan, a first-year pro, rushed in like that, especially given the size difference between him and Zadorov.
Cowan is six feet tall, 190 pounds. Zadorov is 6-foot-7, 255 pounds.
There's a reason he's called "Big Z".
Cowan said he blacked out as he skated over, furious at Zadorov. And he should be enraged with how his teammate got crunched into the boards as he did.
"The way he came in defensively, I think it speaks volumes to his passion for the group, for the team, I think for playing in the league," Tavares continued, "and just the excitement he has each and every night to get out there and compete and try to continue to prove himself and make his mark."
Following the second period (two minutes and change after the hit), Tavares pulled Cowan aside as the team was exiting the ice.
What did he say to the rookie?
"I was just chuckling a little bit. I said, just be smart, but I appreciated it," Tavares remarked. "I think the world of him. I think just overall, he continues to grow, and like I said, make his mark and prove that he belongs."
The rest of Cowan's teammates loved his fighting spirit, too.
"He's a spark plug on our team. Somebody that, when he's going, everyone else cheers for," said Anthony Stolarz, who stopped 18 of 20 shots in the win. "He's an easy guy to cheer for. We love him. He's a hard worker. Obviously, with it being his first year in the league, for him to jump in and step up like that means a lot to the morale of the group."
You can always count on a fellow London Knight alumnus to say great things about you following a heartfelt game.
"He actually lived at my billet house in London," Cowan smiled. "So hopefully my billet parents aren't too mad."
It's been a fascinating week for Cowan, nonetheless. Following Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, the rookie said the team was deflated after their first goal against, which came on the power play.
Minutes later, Berube wasn't happy when asked about Cowan's comments, saying, "I don't really understand this deflated stuff, to be honest with you. I think it's a cop-out."
That took on a storm of its own in the days after. But credit to Cowan for remaining upbeat — and doing what he did against Zadorov. (The same goes for Joshua, who fought Zadorov in the third period on Tuesday.)
"I think (Cowan's) extremely mature. More than he gives off, maybe," Knies continued. "His young energy is important in this locker room. I think we have a bit of an older team, so it's good to have his presence in the locker room."
Bo Groulx awarded Cowan the game belt following Tuesday's win for standing up for Tavares the way he did.
"I thought he had a heck of a game, too. He did a lot of good things out there. And he understands, same as the Anaheim game, I go back to that. He went after one of their guys. That's just instilled in him. He has that, so it's great to see."