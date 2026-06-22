‘I Definitely Have The Coaching Bug’: Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Mark Giordano Went From An Advisory Role To Coaching Success With Marlies

In his first go-around as a coach, Mark Giordano found quick success forged by a long road to discovering success as a player.
When Mark Giordano’s 18-year playing career began to transition into its next phase, the veteran defenseman wasn’t entirely sure what the future held beyond his days on the ice.
Although he hasn’t suited up for an NHL game since the 2023-24 campaign, the long-time blue-liner never formally announced his retirement from professional hockey. But after going unsigned through the 2024-25 season, the 42-year-old local product began to realistically map out his next steps in the game.
That’s when Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving—who shares a long history with Giordano dating back to their days with the Calgary Flames—reached out with an opportunity to join the organization's player development pipeline with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
“They called me a coaching advisor to start,” Giordano said.
What initially looked like a part-time player development role, however, expanded at a rapid pace.
Climbing the Coaching Ladder
Giordano immediately went to work mentoring the Marlies' young defensive corps—a natural fit for a man who won the Norris Trophy in 2019 and logged over 1,100 NHL games on the blue line. But a mid-season coaching shakeup within the organization accelerated his timeline.
When the Maple Leafs parted ways with NHL assistant coach Marc Savard and promoted Marlies assistant Steve Sullivan to the big club, a vacant spot opened up on John Gruden’s bench in the American Hockey League. Giordano seamlessly slid into the role on a full-time basis.
“I worked with the D a lot at the start of the year, I worked with the forwards and the power play at the end of the year. So I gained a lot of experience,” Giordano told The Hockey News amid the on-ice celebrations following the Marlies’ 2026 Calder Cup championship victory. “I think it was good for me to actually see it from a different point of view. I've always been on the D side my whole career. And I had a lot of fun. These guys were a cool group to be around and a really close group. I know everyone says that, but we really came together.”
Winning the Ultimate Prize
Giordano’s resume as a player is incredibly decorated. In addition to his top-defenseman honors, he captured a Spengler Cup and earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2008 IIHF World Championship. Yet, outside of those short tournament formats, a major professional championship ring had always eluded the veteran during his lengthy NHL career.
That missing piece of the puzzle is exactly what made watching Giordano hoist the Calder Cup so unique.
“I definitely have the coaching bug,” Giordano admitted. “I've played a lot of different roles, and I think that's where I can help these guys. I've played in the American League. I've been a healthy scratch. I've been a six-seven defenseman. I think my biggest asset to them is I've been in all those shoes.”
What’s Next?
As the Marlies prepare to celebrate their AHL title with fans at Real Sports on Monday, questions will naturally shift to what the future holds for Toronto's coaching staff.
With a Calder Cup now on his resume, a head coach like John Gruden will undoubtedly be in high demand for NHL bench vacancies down the road. But Giordano has quickly proven that he is far more than just a sounding board; he is a versatile mentor capable of contributing to all facets of the game.
It shouldn't shock anyone to see Giordano flourish in his role behind the bench. There's a reason he was named the first captain in Seattle Kraken franchise history when he was claimed in the expansion draft.
At 42, Giordano is still incredibly young in coaching terms, and his passion for the whistle is undeniable. While jumping straight into an NHL head coaching gig might be a stretch at this stage of his second career, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he lands an NHL assistant coaching job sooner rather than later.
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