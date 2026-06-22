‘I Definitely Have The Coaching Bug’: Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Mark Giordano Went From An Advisory Role To Coaching Success With Marlies

“I worked with the D a lot at the start of the year, I worked with the forwards and the power play at the end of the year. So I gained a lot of experience,” Giordano told The Hockey News amid the on-ice celebrations following the Marlies’ 2026 Calder Cup championship victory. “I think it was good for me to actually see it from a different point of view. I've always been on the D side my whole career. And I had a lot of fun. These guys were a cool group to be around and a really close group. I know everyone says that, but we really came together.”