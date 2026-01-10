‘I Don’t Want To Talk About It Too Much’: Former Maple Leafs Center David Kampf Returns to Toronto With Canucks

David Kampf is happy that he’s playing NHL hockey on an everyday basis since joining the Vancouver Canucks.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs center is in town to take on his former club and says he has no regrets about his decision to cut ties with the club and sign elsewhere.

“I don't want to talk about it too much, but I just make decisions about what I did and I think I'm happy about my decision and I'm here and I'm moving forward,” Kampf said.

Kampf did not make the Maple Leafs’ roster out of training camp this season. Despite reporting to the Toronto Marlies shortly after, he came to the club not happy about the situation. While they awaited a resolution, the player left the Marlies and the player was suspended without pay. In the end, both sides agreed to mutually part ways and Kampf became an unrestricted free agent, walking away from a guaranteed $2.4 million in 2026-27 and the amount remaining on his contract in 2025-26.

“It's great for him. You know, like we all like Kampfer here a lot. He was here for quite some time, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “And, you know, it's tough. Again, there are decisions that have to be made. But I'm glad he's back playing.”

And Kampf is too. The Czech forward has been a staple for his country at world tournaments, and there was concern that toiling in the AHL would have a negative effect on his chance to compete at the Olympics. That’s no longer an issue now with the 30-year-old being named to the roster this past week.

“It's a big tournament for us, for the whole Czech Republic, so I'm excited that I got picked,” Kampf said.

In 22 games with the Canucks this season, Kampf has two goals and one assist. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with Vancouver shortly after his contract with the Leafs was terminated in November.

In four seasons with the Leafs, Kampf played in 301games while scoring 31 goals and adding 54 assists. The writing on the wall for Kampf began under Berube last season when the coach elected to play in for just one of the club’s 13 playoff games. During training camp last fall, Kampf wasn’t among the skaters picked to work on the penalty kill in their first session. Given that is a special of the player during his time in Toronto, that was another sign that the player and team were headed for a divorce.

Kampf says there are no hard feelings but he’s sure to be motivated against his former club on Saturday.

“I wouldn't say chip (on my shoulder), but of course I'm excited,” Kampf added. “I have a lot of friends there on the other side, so it will be exciting game.”