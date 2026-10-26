'I Don't Think Anyone's Untradeable': Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Backs Jim Hiller’s Handling Of Gavin McKenna, Praises Easton Cowan’s Impact

"For a coaching staff, being on those players more heavily probably makes logical sense. But, you know, as we work through the development process with Gavin, and that’s what it is, I have no doubt that, you know, his time will come, and he’ll continue to build up trust and confidence with the coaches, and I think that’s all really healthy, actually. I think it’s actually the right thing for his development, and candidly, I thought Jim handled it well and continues to build a relationship with Gavin, and I think it’s going to be a really good relationship over a long period of time.”