'I Don't Think Anyone's Untradeable': Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Backs Jim Hiller’s Handling Of Gavin McKenna, Praises Easton Cowan’s Impact

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 6:54 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 6:54 PM
With Cowan's name in trade rumors, Chayka stopped short of saying if the player is untradeable.
CALGARY — John Chayka offered strong support for head coach Jim Hiller’s management of 18-year-old forward Gavin McKenna’s ice time while also raving about the early-season contributions of Easton Cowan.
Speaking at the club’s morning skate ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames on Monday, Chayka addressed the Leafs’ handling of McKenna, who has seen reduced minutes in certain late-game situations as the coaching staff prioritizes defensive reliability when protecting leads. Chayka described the approach as healthy development rather than a setback.
“I know Jim and the coaching staff loves working with him. I think he’s gotten better pretty much every game. There’s been ups and downs like any player, but a lot of good trends. I think when it comes to protecting a lead, you know, as a coaching staff, trying to win hockey games at the NHL level. And, you know, for all of Gavin’s offensive gifts, again, coming into the league, playing without the puck, when you’re used to having the puck your whole life, you’d probably guess there’s players on the roster that they get paid to play better defensively.
"For a coaching staff, being on those players more heavily probably makes logical sense. But, you know, as we work through the development process with Gavin, and that’s what it is, I have no doubt that, you know, his time will come, and he’ll continue to build up trust and confidence with the coaches, and I think that’s all really healthy, actually. I think it’s actually the right thing for his development, and candidly, I thought Jim handled it well and continues to build a relationship with Gavin, and I think it’s going to be a really good relationship over a long period of time.”
Hiller came under fire from fans and media when McKenna was benched for half of the second period and the entire third period and overtime of a 5-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15 where he logged a career-low 6:36.
During Toronto’s current four-game winning streak, McKenna’s ice time has hovered around the 11-minute mark.
Turning to Cowan, Chayka said the young forward has exceeded early expectations and brings the type of complete game the organization values.
“It’s tough to say he hasn’t exceeded expectations. At the same time, he’s a good player. He’s a really good player that impacts the game a lot of different ways. And, yeah, he’s been great. And any time you get young players like that, progressing like that, it gives you a shot in the arm. We saw a lot of these flashes at the American League level. To do what he did at that age was pretty special. But then to go elevate at this level, it’s been nice — found money for sure.”
When asked whether Cowan has become untradeable, Chayka was direct.
“I don’t think any player is untradable, but he’s a good player. He’s everything you’d want at Toronto Maple Leafs. He loves the Leafs, is passionate about it, plays a 200-foot game, does whatever it takes, in the gym, doing extra on the ice. It’d be tough to ever improve on a player like that.”
It’s clear the Leafs are high on Cowan right now, who has fit in well on the first line with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic. Cowan has five goals and seven assists in 13 games.
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