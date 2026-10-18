Jim Hiller Cites ‘Lack Of Fortitude’ As Maple Leafs Drop Third Straight Game In Loss To Islanders

Anthony Duclair opened the scoring at 8:18 of the first period, taking a feed from Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the slot and beating Sergei Bobrovsky. Bo Horvat doubled the lead late in the second on a rebound from Kyle Palmieri at 18:33. Colton Sissons cut the deficit to one at 3:54 of the third, tipping Troy Stecher’s point shot with Easton Cowan picking up the secondary assist. Simon Holmstrom restored the two-goal cushion at 14:08 and sealed it with an empty-netter at 17:55. Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves on 29 shots. Bobrovsky stopped 16 of the 19 he faced before the empty net.