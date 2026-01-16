Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz Explains Nerve Injury That Forced Him Out Two Months And When He Could Return

Anthony Stolarz, speaking with reporters for the first time since suffering his injury in November, said that a "nerve issue" was what kept him out of the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup for the last two months.
The goaltender's last game came on Nov. 11 against the Boston Bruins. He played one period, allowing three goals on 11 shots, before leaving with what the Maple Leafs called an upper-body injury.
Originally, head coach Craig Berube thought Stolarz would be out in the short term. That, however, changed when the nerve issue the goaltender was dealing with wasn't settling down.
"You just have to let it settle down. I think that's the biggest thing," Stolarz told reporters after practice on Friday in Vegas. "It's not like a bruise, where it goes away. It was just something that I just kind of had to let heal on its own, and it just took a little while."
The 31-year-old has integrated back into the team slowly. It began with work alongside Toronto's return-to-play staff before jumping into full practice with the Maple Leafs. Stolarz has been with the team ever since they started the four-game road trip on Jan. 12.
"We took the right steps to get everything going and, like I said, I feel good now and just trying to ramp up in practice, get some reps," the goaltender continued. "I'm excited to be back, be around the group, and you start getting that fire in your belly as you get closer here. It's exciting to step on the ice every day right now."
As for a return date, Stolarz said he'll need to get into a few more practices with the team.
"I think that's probably the biggest thing," Stolarz added.
"Obviously, with the condensed schedule, it makes it a little more difficult to get those reps, but at the end of the day, every rep matters, so when I go out there, I'm looking to push the pace a little bit, and do everything I can to prepare myself."
Berube did say earlier this month that it's possible Stolarz could return before the Olympic break. Toronto's coach also shared his excitement on Friday about Stolarz being close to a return.
"He's a big, huge part of the team, and it's great to see him, like, in full practice now and being with the team," Berube said. "Like, this road trip, I think, was really important."
Stolarz wasn't playing his best hockey when he was in Toronto's lineup. He put together six wins and an .884 save percentage in 13 games. Part of that was the increased workload with Joseph Woll on a personal leave of absence from the team.
Since Woll has returned, he and Dennis Hildeby have held the fort down while Stolarz has been out. Woll has 11 wins and a .914 save percentage through 19 games, while Hildeby has four wins and a .911 save percentage in 17 games.
"They've been awesome. I mean, they've been the rock back there for us," said Stolarz. "On any given night, they've given us a chance to win. And we're close, the three of us, so you're always rooting for them. You're always hoping that the guys go out there and put up a goose egg.
"It's been awesome just to sit there and watch them play as well as they have."