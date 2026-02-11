Maple Leafs Rank 61st In Sportico’s ‘Big Five’ North American Franchise Valuations

To bridge this gap, the NHL is looking toward international growth. One thing currently working in the league’s favor is that the spotlight is returning to the international stage, as the league’s best players suit up for the Olympics. This marks the first time NHL players have participated since 2014. A lack of an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA prevented participation in 2018, and while there was an agreement to go in 2022, the Omicron outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to change its plans.