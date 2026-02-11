Maple Leafs Rank 61st In Sportico’s ‘Big Five’ North American Franchise Valuations

While the Maple Leafs continue to rule the NHL’s financial leaderboard, a new cross-league ranking reveals the staggering multibillion-dollar gap between hockey’s elite and the giants of the NFL and NBA
In its latest iteration, the sports business publication Sportico ranked franchises from all five North American pro sports together. The NFL and NBA dominate the list, while MLB franchises also rank highly. With a $4.25 billion (USD) valuation, the Leafs ranked first among NHL teams but only 61st overall when compared to the other sports. Notably, they sat behind all 32 NFL teams by a healthy margin and trail the lowest-ranked football team, the Cincinnati Bengals, by $1.25 billion.
The valuation gap is also evident when looking at the Leafs’ own parent company, MLSE. The Toronto Raptors are worth $5.22 billion. Currently, the Leafs are worth more than only six NBA franchises: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis Grizzlies.
This list highlights how far the NHL has fallen behind leagues like the NFL and NBA. While it might be unrealistic to chase NFL valuations, there was a point when the NHL and NBA were neck and neck in terms of appeal and interest, before the NBA pulled away over the last few decades.
To bridge this gap, the NHL is looking toward international growth. One thing currently working in the league’s favor is that the spotlight is returning to the international stage, as the league’s best players suit up for the Olympics. This marks the first time NHL players have participated since 2014. A lack of an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA prevented participation in 2018, and while there was an agreement to go in 2022, the Omicron outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to change its plans.