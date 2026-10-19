Maple Leafs Lineup vs. Sharks: William Nylander Game-Time Decision Due to Illness

Toronto Maple Leafs
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John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 7:07 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 7:07 PM
William Nylander is a game-time decision due to illness, but based on what they did at the club's morning skate, they are preparing for him to be available against San Jose.
William Nylander is a game-time decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night after missing the morning skate with an illness. Head coach Jim Hiller confirmed the status following the skate at Scotiabank Arena, leaving it uncertain whether the winger, who has 12 points in nine games, will suit up.
Lines at practice featured Bo Groulx slotting in as a placeholder alongside Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic on the top unit. Easton Cowan, Nick Paul and Kirill Marchenko formed the second line, while Gavin McKenna centered Vinni Lettieri and Colton Sissons. The fourth line consisted of Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger and Zack MacEwen. On defence, Jake McCabe paired with Darren Raddysh, Morgan Rielly with Troy Stecher, Oliver Ekman-Larsson with Nick Blankenburg. Marshall Rifai was the seventh defenceman. Sergei Bobrovsky took the home net as the projected starter, with Anthony Stolarz and recalled Artur Akhtyamov behind him.
Hiller explained the goaltending plan around the back-to-back set.
“(Akhtyamov will) back up the next couple nights, and then we'll give Bob the start tonight, and Stolly will play tomorrow, and they'll get some rest.”
The absence of Nylander adds another layer to a lineup already navigating early-season questions.
Matthews, speaking after the skate, addressed the broader mindset heading into the Sharks matchup.
“Yeah, just emotion. I think we just want to make sure that we come out and we're skating, we're moving, we're playing physical and doing the right things. Playing with better structure, I think, can help minimize some of the mistakes I think that you know we've had. But for the most part, it's just got to be you know a little some emotion and making sure that we come out ready to play and go from there.”
The Leafs are coming off a season-high three-game losing streak and Hiller echoed the need for energy from his captain.
“Yeah, I mean, he's just been from day one. Like I said, we saw him in the day one of training camp right through. He's just been our leader. He's been terrific. So I believe that, you know, if you ask him, he's fine. The team's fine. Everything's good.”
The spotlight also falls on McKenna facing fellow 2026 first-overall contender Ivar Stenberg for the first time in the NHL.
“Yeah, I'm excited. Obviously, a lot of talk. Between us, and he's a good player. He's having a good start to the year, but at the end of the day, I don't really go out there thinking it's McKenna versus Stenberg, it's Leafs versus the Sharks. So you know, it's a it's a team game. Just looking forward to play against them.”
Matthews drew a parallel to his own early experiences when he was No. 1 in 2016 going up against No. 2 selection Patrik Laine.
“Yeah, I think it's always you know an exciting moment. I think it's a good measuring stick for sure. I mean, I remember my first game against Patty. It didn't go my way for sure, but you know you play eighty-four of these a year, and obviously you're going to play really good players every single night. And obviously you know two guys that went one two in the draft, two really really good players that are going to be really good players in this league for a long time. I think you kind of use it as a bit of a measuring stick, but at the same time, you go out there and focus on yourself, focus on the team, and you know play a game and play to win.”
Lettieri, recalled from the Toronto Marlies, skated with McKenna and Sissons and spoke about the opportunity to make his team debut.
“Yeah, it's obviously an honor. No matter when you get called up to do it, this group and to play for the Maple Leafs is, it's a special thing. So there's a lot of history behind it. But just can't thank my teammates and coaching staff and management, obviously, for giving me the opportunity because I wouldn't be here without them. So just excited.”
Matthews highlighted the veteran’s work rate.
“Yeah, I mean he's he's a veteran guy. I've known Vinni for for a bit now, and you know great. Great teammate, first and foremost. I mean, I think he comes to the rink every day, and he works extremely hard. He's always looking for ways to get better, and you know, really skilled player. He's you know a little bit more undersized, but he's very competitive. He works hard. He's skilled. He can kind of play up and down your lineup, but you know, has has some scoring touch as well. So I know that you know him jumping in tonight. He'll be ready to go. He's gonna be flying out there, and you know, excited to watch him.”
Hiller pointed to the fourth line’s performance against the Islanders in their 4-1 loss as a template for better defence.
“I thought they had their best game of the season against the Islanders and maybe were our most effective line. So to me, that was a really important game from them. We need that game night after night. They gave us the identity that we were looking for. And then, you know, up above that, we've got to build on that. We've got to kind of take our cue from them a little bit. They played a little bit greasier, and that's what we need to do.”
McKenna described the urgency after recent results. “Yeah, I mean it's it's high right now. We're we're hungry. We know that you know we don't want to lose this this fourth game in a row. So. Especially at home, it's it's they're a good team, and we got to be ready. But yeah, I think every single guy in this room knows what he's got to do, and we're just looking forward to hopefully showing Scotiabank (Arena) you know, what we can do.”
The Leafs will get their final look at Nylander’s availability closer to puck drop.
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