Maple Leafs Lineup vs. Sharks: William Nylander Game-Time Decision Due to Illness

“Yeah, I think it's always you know an exciting moment. I think it's a good measuring stick for sure. I mean, I remember my first game against Patty. It didn't go my way for sure, but you know you play eighty-four of these a year, and obviously you're going to play really good players every single night. And obviously you know two guys that went one two in the draft, two really really good players that are going to be really good players in this league for a long time. I think you kind of use it as a bit of a measuring stick, but at the same time, you go out there and focus on yourself, focus on the team, and you know play a game and play to win.”