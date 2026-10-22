Maple Leafs Morning Skate: Jake McCabe Avoids Eye Injury Scare Ahead of Rangers Clash, Marshall Rifai's Status In Doubt And More

Nylander’s own game has drawn positive reviews from the coaching staff for reasons beyond the scoresheet. Hiller said conversations about play without the puck that once required regular attention are largely finished. Nylander now shows a clearer grasp of both sides of the puck and how he fits into the structure when the Leafs are playing well. He has found chemistry with Marchenko and Paul. Nylander likes Marchenko’s size, right-handedness and similar approach to the game, and he noted that the line has been clicking.