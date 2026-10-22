Maple Leafs Morning Skate: Jake McCabe Avoids Eye Injury Scare Ahead of Rangers Clash, Marshall Rifai's Status In Doubt And More

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 4:23 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 4:23 PM
Jake McCabe is set to play against the Rangers after a high stick forced him from Tuesday’s game, while Marshall Rifai’s status remains uncertain after he left morning skate early following his first NHL goal.
Jake McCabe was a full participant at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ morning skate on Thursday and is expected to play against the New York Rangers despite absorbing a high stick that forced him from Tuesday’s game in Columbus.
The 33-year-old defenceman was struck near the eye by Kent Johnson’s stick in the first period of the Leafs’ 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. He went to the locker room and did not return, held out as a precaution once the lead grew comfortable. McCabe skated with regular defensive partner Darren Raddysh on the top pairing.
“He really got himself a break,” Hiller said of McCabe’s injury. “Anytime the stick gets up underneath the eye, you never know what it’s going to look like. So he was fortunate. He’s doing well.”
McCabe described a brief moment of panic before he opened his eye and confirmed he could still see. Swelling set in quickly, but he said it felt better by Thursday. He credited the training staff, including Paul Ayotte, for handling the situation. Asked about any frustration with the play, McCabe was direct.
“A little bit, yeah. I’ll be honest,” McCabe said. “I think guys can take better care of their sticks for sure. But obviously, it’s an accident. I’m not going to fault him for that. But just a general consensus. I’ve gotten a couple high sticks the last three, four games, and they seem to be from younger players. So keep your stick down.”
McCabe said he does not need a different visor for Thursday’s game. His availability is significant with Chris Tanev still sidelined by an upper-body injury. McCabe and Troy Stecher have been hopping over the boards first on the penalty kill, and the Leafs have continued to generate pressure and chances late in kills even without Tanev.
Marshall Rifai’s status is less clear. The defenceman left the morning skate early after starting the session paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Hiller said Rifai is dealing with something and that the Leafs would have to wait and see.
Rifai scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday in Columbus, finishing a play in the Leafs’ six-goal outburst. McCabe noted that the call-up received regular shifts and close to 20 minutes that night, which he viewed as positive for Rifai’s confidence. The 28-year-old had been recalled to provide depth on a blue line already missing Tanev.
Matthews of Old?
Auston Matthews has been scoring on a torrid pace, with six in his last six games. Through 11 games, Matthews leads the Leafs in scoring. Hiller said the production is a matter of time given the talent level once the skating and habits stay in place.
“He’s just been so consistent,” Hiller said of Matthews. “He’s skated from the first day of camp. That’s what I’ve noticed. Now to start the season, he played really well. Didn’t score a lot of goals, and it didn’t change. He just kept skating and skating. So now, you know, he’s going to score. We know that he’s a world-class goal scorer.”
McCabe described Matthews as leading the way on and off the ice. Darren Raddysh called the current version “vintage Auston,” referencing the games from Matthews’ 70-goal chase. Nylander, who has seen the full arc of Matthews’ career in Toronto, said the present level may even exceed that earlier peak.
“Probably maybe even better than that at that point,” Nylander said. “I mean, we’ll see. I think 70 goals is crazy, but I mean just the way he’s playing is about the same probably.”
Nylander’s own game has drawn positive reviews from the coaching staff for reasons beyond the scoresheet. Hiller said conversations about play without the puck that once required regular attention are largely finished. Nylander now shows a clearer grasp of both sides of the puck and how he fits into the structure when the Leafs are playing well. He has found chemistry with Marchenko and Paul. Nylander likes Marchenko’s size, right-handedness and similar approach to the game, and he noted that the line has been clicking.
Special Teams Fuel Leafs
The Leafs’ special teams have been a quiet strength through the early schedule. On the penalty kill, McCabe pointed to increased up-ice pressure from Sissons and others that disrupts opposing breakouts, plus late-kill contributions from Nylander and Cowan. Nylander mentioned a strong pass from Rielly that set up Cowan’s first NHL shorthanded goal in Columbus. On the power play, Nylander said the unit is moving the puck well and getting pucks to the net, producing goals in different ways. Raddysh attributed the success to options, reading pressure and players buying into the system the coaches want.
Younger players continue to receive opportunities and show comfort with the pace. Hiller said a pre-season conversation with Easton Cowan stood out because Cowan laid out higher expectations for himself than the staff had outlined. Consistency night after night remains the challenge for any young player, but Hiller said Cowan has largely met that standard. Nylander, asked about the confidence level of the next wave, recalled his own early desire to have the puck and score. He said the current group is doing a good job of wanting to be difference-makers.
Toronto’s penalty kill is the best in the NHL through games played on Oct. 21 at 97.4 percent. They also have the fifth-best power play at 27.5 percent.
Brother vs Brother
Darren Raddysh will face his brother Taylor of the Rangers on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. Raddysh led the stretching group at the morning skate and called the matchup special. Taylor was supportive of the decision to join the Leafs, and the brothers have talked for years about the possibility of playing together. They shared three seasons in junior and appeared in two games as teammates in Tampa. Raddysh said the family has long discussed the idea, though he expects a competitive night.
“It’ll be special,” Raddysh said. “He’s been supportive of my decision to come here and what it means to our family. We’ve talked about it for a long time, and both being on the ice here will be special.”
He noted that Taylor may hold the overall bragging rights in their NHL meetings, but pointed to a previous game in which he recorded three points and the Leafs won. Childhood game trips usually involved their father taking one of the brothers, often the one who was a Devils fan. On the ice, Raddysh said there are no friends, though he joked he might not deliver his hardest check if they meet in a corner.
The Rangers enter the game with a 7-3-1 record and have looked more solid on the blue line after summer additions. McCabe described Alexis Lafrenière as a player who brings pace, a quick release and offensive vision, and he expects a difficult test against a Rangers group that has been playing with confidence.
Tavares and Tanev status for upcoming road trip unclear
John Tavares remains out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Hiller said he did not yet have a definitive update on either Tavares or Tanev regarding the road trip that follows Thursday’s game. The Leafs are looking for a third consecutive win after taking both ends of a back-to-back against the Sharks and Blue Jackets. With McCabe available, the blue line has its most experienced option back in the mix, even as Rifai’s availability stays unresolved after his early departure from the skate and his first career goal two nights earlier.
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