Marshall Rifai Sees Opportunity With Maple Leafs Call-Up After Strong Camp, Physical Stand

Toronto Maple Leafs
997 Members•5,398 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PM
After injuries limited his NHL looks and a preseason fight for Auston Matthews helped define his camp, Marshall Rifai is treating his latest Leafs call-up with the same day-by-day focus that has kept him ready.
HEBER CITY, Utah — Marshall Rifai has waited through injuries and limited NHL looks for a fuller chance with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Monday, that window opened again when the club recalled him from the Toronto Marlies after placing Chris Tanev on injured reserve.
Rifai arrived in Utah late Sunday night, around midnight, and felt the altitude immediately at practice. He kept the focus narrow.
“It starts by winning the guys over in the locker room. And if you got to come with a good attitude, bring an honest effort every day,” Rifai told The Hockey News in a 1-on-1 conversation on Monday. “Whenever you get in, you got to go in and execute.”
“The first time I had seen him, John Gruden, of course, coached him, spoke very highly of him. We saw the energy. We saw him get involved physically. You know, the fight is the one we all remember, stepping up for a teammate. And we thought he just played really well. So he’s earned that, and it’s great to have him here.”
That fight came in the preseason against Montreal’s Florian Xhekaj. After Xhekaj agitated captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Rifai stepped in. Matthews appreciated the response.
“That’s appreciated. Guys sticking up for each other, that’s what it’s all about,” Matthews said at the time. He has also praised Rifai’s work ethic, calling him one of the hardest-working players he has come across and noting how Rifai “wants it” and plays hard on both sides of the puck.
Injuries have shaped Rifai’s path. He underwent wrist surgery after a preseason injury last year, which limited him to a single NHL appearance amid multiple call-ups that mostly involved sitting. He returned to help the Marlies win the Calder Cup, posting six points in 24 playoff games. Across his career he has appeared in only a handful of NHL games. Those setbacks, he said, make health a priority this season.
“My process doesn’t change whether I’m down here, up here, in or out,” Rifai said. “I gotta be prepared and ready whenever my number’s called for whatever role they need me to play… I gotta come up here and stack good days… I’m not looking too far ahead.”
“We definitely trust each other… he knows my strengths, he knows my weaknesses… from a confidence standpoint, having him on the bench certainly makes me feel a little bit better.”
Experience has reinforced the same approach: control effort and attitude, then execute when the chance arrives.
“As I get older and once you get more reps at it… you can only control your effort, like I said, your attitude and how you are in the room, and when your opportunity comes, you gotta be ready,” Rifai said. “And again, health being healthy too, that’s a big thing this year… Happy to be healthy.”
With Tanev out and the blue line absorbing minutes by committee, Rifai may not get an opportunity right away. Nick Blankenburg, who previously slotted as the club’s seventh defenseman, is sure to get the first look. Rifai practiced alongside Blankenburg, but Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who sat out for maintenance, is expected in the lineup on Tuesday when the club visits the Utah Mammoth.
Until then, Rifai is in the show again, and that’s a better place than he was at this point last year, recovering from a preseason injury.
See more of The Hockey News on Google — Save us as Preferred Source
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy