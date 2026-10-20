'He's Just Not Afraid Of The Moment': Maple Leafs' McKenna Rises To The Occasion In Resilient Effort

thehockeynews.com 'I Didn’t Have Good Meetings With Toronto': Sharks' Ivar Stenberg Didn't Feel Interest From Maple Leafs In NHL Draft Meetings Ahead of the first matchup between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg - the first and second overall picks from the 2026 NHL draft, respectively - Stenberg reveals that he didn't feel that the Toronto Maple Leafs were interested in selecting him with the No. 1 pick in June.