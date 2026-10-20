'He's Just Not Afraid Of The Moment': Maple Leafs' McKenna Rises To The Occasion In Resilient Effort

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 5:53 AMPublished Oct 20, 2026 5:53 AM
Not a lot of players can brush off being benched and also score one of their team's biggest goals of the season in less than a week. But not a lot of players are like Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna.
TORONTO — Gavin McKenna has only played 10 games in the NHL, but he's quickly proving to be everything the Toronto Maple Leafs believed he could become.
The vision, instincts, and game-breaking offensive ability that made him the No. 1 pick the 2026 NHL draft were on full display during McKenna's game-winning goal that elevated his team to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday.
As the goal horn blared and a sea of cheers echoed through Scotiabank Arena, the 18-year-old dropped to his knee and glided towards the blueline for a celebration that captured the pure joy of a resilient rookie who is finding his footing on hockey's biggest stage.
"Pretty fired up," McKenna said of his emotions after burying his third goal of the season. "It's a hard league to score, and so when you get to put one in the back of the net, it feels pretty good."
Considering McKenna's recent benching against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15 — a game in which he played just 6:36 — it would have been easy for his confidence to be shaken. Not a lot of players his age can brush off that type of setback and continue to trust their game. Not a lot of players can turn a reduced role into extra motivation to make an impact.
But not a lot of players are quite like Gavin McKenna.
"This whole entire process has just (been) not looking backwards or forwards and trying to be where your feet are," McKenna said. "I think when you have a game like that against Buffalo, you want to bounce back."
McKenna's bounce-back effort came against a young and hungry Sharks squad with the No. 2 pick from this year's draft, Ivar Stenberg, opposite from him.
thehockeynews.com'I Didn’t Have Good Meetings With Toronto': Sharks' Ivar Stenberg Didn't Feel Interest From Maple Leafs In NHL Draft MeetingsAhead of the first matchup between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg - the first and second overall picks from the 2026 NHL draft, respectively - Stenberg reveals that he didn't feel that the Toronto Maple Leafs were interested in selecting him with the No. 1 pick in June.
Both players will likely be compared for the next decade and a half as the top two prospects from the 2026 draft class, and McKenna's goal tied him with the Swedish winger for six points on the season as Stenberg was held off the scoresheet.
In an almost poetic coincidence, exactly 10 years ago, Maple Leafs No. 1 pick Auston Matthews faced off against Winnipeg Jets No. 2 pick Patrik Laine. It was Laine who got the better of Matthews in that contest, recording a hat trick in an overtime win for the Jets.
But as someone who had their fair share of big performances throughout their rookie season, Matthews continues to be impressed with how McKenna has delivered in key situations.
"He's not shy of the moment at all," Matthews said of McKenna. "I think you give him a little bit of time and space like he had there, he's going to make something happen, and he did.
"Even what happened a couple nights ago. That stuff doesn't shake him. He just keeps churning away, and it's impressive."
The Maple Leafs captain had a big night for himself that shouldn't go unnoticed, either. Matthews put together a goal and two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season, giving him seven goals and 16 points.
Jim Hiller came under fire last week for his decision to sit McKenna, and the confusing explanation that followed. Instances like that have the opportunity to fester throughout a season, but the Maple Leafs' head coach is encouraged that his rookie hasn't let the situation impact his game.
"We haven't really talked about it since a couple days ago, but he's just the same guy, and that's what I just love about him," Hiller said. "He's worn this 'high prospect' and this 'high skill'. He's worn that for years, and he's just really comfortable with it."
"He's just not afraid of the moment, and he enjoys the moment."
McKenna's ice time could still end up being a point of emphasis after this contest, considering he finished with just 11:30 TOI and his last shift came with 11:40 remaining in the third period.
But regardless of what that number may look like at the end of each game, McKenna's quick evolution of maturity and poise under pressure — on and off the ice — is what continues to shine through.
"It's just a confidence thing," McKenna added. "You want to be a guy who's known for those big moments, and when you get that time and an opportunity to be out there on the ice, you want to make the most out of it."
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