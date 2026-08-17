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Maple Leafs NHL Prospect Ranking: No. 8, Harry Nansi

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Harry Nansi, a 6-foot-4 right winger of the Owen Sound Attack, is positioned at No. 8 in THN's Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ranking.

Listed No. 8 of this Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ranking at TheHockeyNews.com is Harry Nansi.

The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all under 23. Therefore, players such as William Villeneuve, Artur Akhtyamov and Easton Cowan, among others, won't feature in this ranking for either or both of those particular reasons.

In terms of where these players fall in the rankings, it is a mix of their ceiling and potential, as well as how they've performed in the past year with their respective clubs. 

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The Maple Leafs selected Nansi at the 2025 NHL draft with the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round. He is coming off his third season with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack, and his second straight campaign of featuring in all but one regular-season outing.

This past year, the 6-foot-4 right winger scored 13 goals and 56 points in 67 appearances for Owen Sound. His playmaking in 2025-26 notably excelled from the 2024-25 campaign. All he provided was 16 assists - along with seven goals for 23 points - compared to the 43 helpers he registered this past year.

Campbellville, Ont., native and Guelph Storm center Tyler Hopkins ranks No. 9 in THN's Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ranking.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs NHL Prospect Ranking: No. 9, Tyler HopkinsCampbellville, Ont., native and Guelph Storm center Tyler Hopkins ranks No. 9 in THN's Toronto Maple Leafs prospect ranking.

It's likely that Nansi does have more in his locker than he's been able to display to this point in his junior hockey career. A lot of that has to do with the Attack, and how they haven't been one of the stronger teams in the OHL for the past little while. In fact, since Nansi debuted for the team in 2023-24 as a 16-year-old, Owen Sound have finished each year with a losing record, but made the playoffs.

This past year, the Attack finished with a 27-32-9 record, winding up sixth in the Western Conference. They ended the campaign with 63 points, which is 21 points fewer than the fifth-place team in the Western Conference, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

In each of the three playoff campaigns that Nansi featured in, Owen Sound have been swept in the first round. Nansi played in all four games of the 2024 and 2026 series, finishing without a point in those contests. In 2025 against Easton Cowan's London Knights, Nansi was able to record one assist in the two games he played.

Kicking off our Toronto Maple Leafs prospects ranking is Victor Johansson at No. 10.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs NHL Prospect Ranking: No. 10, Victor JohanssonKicking off our Toronto Maple Leafs prospects ranking is Victor Johansson at No. 10.

Regardless of the team he has around him or the circumstances of the team through the years, what's important is Nansi's growth and progression, particularly the 33-point increase from 2024-25 to 2025-26, which should please the Maple Leafs' front office.

In that regard, one area that Nansi has clearly improved in is his skating. At the Maple Leafs development camp in early July, he said that was something he had worked on for quite some time.

"Especially down low, I think my skating has evolved," Nansi said. Forward, backward, it helped me a lot, being stable on the ice and being able to make plays out there." 

He said that he worked all summer with Paul Matheson, who is a part of the Maple Leafs' development team as a skating coach.

This coming season will be a big one for Nansi.

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