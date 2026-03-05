Maple Leafs Players Found Out About Scratching Of McMann, Ekman-Larsson And Laughton When They Got To Arena

While the Maple Leafs’ stars hit the ice in Newark, the sudden "bubble wrapping" of three key veterans signaled that the front office is shifting into high gear ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.
NEWARK, N.J. — Many Toronto Maple Leafs players fully expected to have the same lineup they practiced with during their morning skate. However, when they arrived at Prudential Center for gametime later that evening, they discovered that teammates Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson would all be held out of the lineup for roster management purposes.
According to reports, there is nothing imminent to suggest a deal is on the table for any of these players at the time of this writing. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman used the term “bubble wrap” to describe the situation, as the Leafs try to avoid an injury to any player while also acknowledging that trade talks are heating up.
“It would be very tough to see them go,” William Nylander said of the three players. “It’s something you don’t want to think about too much”.
The abrupt change in the lineup opened the door for Easton Cowan to get his biggest opportunity with the Leafs yet, playing on the first line alongside Nylander and captain Auston Matthews. Cowan logged 17:03 of ice time and recorded an assist in Toronto’s 4-3 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.
Cowan was particularly feeling down about the possibility of Laughton being dealt.
“He’s been nothing but good to me,” Cowan said. “Honestly, I haven’t known him long, but I probably wouldn’t be the person I am right now without him. Just a great teammate. Yeah, it’s unfortunate [that he was scratched]. It obviously sucks”.
All three players attended the game on Wednesday. It is likely they will be scratched again on Thursday when the team visits the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden —that is, if they haven’t been dealt by then.