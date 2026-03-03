NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Flames' Kadri, Rangers' Trocheck, Panthers' Bobrovsky And Other Trade Candidates

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and there's still a lot of buzz about what could happen.
Here's the latest on some of the more noteworthy players making the rounds in the rumor mill by Tuesday morning.
It was rumored in recent weeks that Vincent Trocheck prefers to remain in the Eastern Conference. On Monday, the 32-year-old New York Rangers center confirmed that West Coast teams are on his 12-team no-trade list.
Remy Mastey of The Hockey News reported Trocheck said he wants to play for a contender, but he also wants to stay as close to the East Coast as possible for family reasons.
Mollie Walker of the New York Post noted the Minnesota Wild (a Western Conference team) has been linked to Trocheck, as well as Eastern clubs, such as the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings.
During a Sunday appearance on NHL on TNT, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman expressed skepticism of a reunion between Nazem Kadri and the Colorado Avalanche. He pointed out that the Flames aren't keen to retain part of the 35-year-old center's $7 million average annual value through 2028-29.
Friedman noted the Avalanche want to re-sign superstar defenseman Cale Makar before his contract expires in 2027. Taking on Kadri's full salary would complicate those efforts.
The Panthers and Bobrovsky are not engaged in contract extension talks, making the 37-year-old goaltender the subject of recent trade speculation. Elliotte Friedman said he heard people suggest the San Jose Sharks but couldn't confirm it.
Bobrovsky told George Richards of Florida Hockey Now that he wants to stay with the Panthers, and he's fine with the current situation regarding his contract. According to Richards, the general vibe around the team is that the veteran goalie remains a big part of the club's plans going forward.
Arpon Basu of The Athletic indicated the Montreal Canadiens have permitted Patrik Laine's agent to speak with other clubs about a trade. Basu believes the Canadiens could try to move the 27-year-old to clear cap space and bring back a usable player, or perhaps add a sweetener and retain part of his salary to move him.
TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie recently expressed doubt that Laine could be traded. He believes the right winger would've been moved by now if there were a market for him.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Maple Leafs might consider moving secondary players with term left on their contracts, such as Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The 34-year-old defenseman is signed through 2027-28 with an affordable average annual value of $3 million and a 16-team no-trade list.
Friedman believed the Edmonton Oilers were interested in Ekman-Larsson. However, that's now a moot point following their acquisition of right-shot blueliner Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
