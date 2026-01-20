2026 NHL Team Valuations: The Values Are Skyrocketing

There has never been a time when there is more private equity chasing what seems to be fewer and fewer deals. With all that dry powder available and few deals, that only drives up the price of the underlying valuations. In my opinion, this is exactly what is driving up the valuations of NHL teams and all teams in all sports leagues around the world. Yes, media contracts and other revenue streams are up, but those percentage increases are nowhere near those of the valuations of any franchise in any league. Just ask the owners of any sports franchise who are losing tens of millions of dollars a year in operations, and they will tell you they don't see the correlation.