Maple Leafs Rumor Roundup: Which Players Are Most Likely To Be Traded Before The NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2026 NHL trade deadline is upon us.
As we know, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be sellers. But the most prominent question is: How much is general manager Brad Treliving going to move out before the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline?
The club traded Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday morning in exchange for a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick.
It doesn't seem like they'll be done there.
Toronto has a couple of unrestricted free agents in Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, who they could ship out, plus some defensemen that fellow teams could value, like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Carlo.
It'll be a fascinating day as the Maple Leafs attempt to build for the future. Here's the latest reports (or rumors) surrounding Toronto's top trade chips:
The 31-year-old, who was acquired by the Maple Leafs around this time last year, appears to be on his way out of Toronto. While that could always change with a contract extension, it doesn't appear that's likely to occur.
According to Chris Johnston in The Athletic: "While the 31-year-old native of nearby Oakville, Ont., would love to stay, and management has indicated a general willingness to keep him, there had been no serious contract negotiations before Laughton was held out of Wednesday’s game, according to league sources."
What teams will value is his veteran presence, penalty-killing ability, and faceoff success.
"He's been nothing but good to me," said rookie Easton Cowan of Laughton after Wednesday's shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils. "Honestly, I haven't known him long, but probably wouldn't be the person I am right now without him. Just a great teammate. Yeah, it's unfortunate. Obviously sucks."
There's also the fact that Toronto can retain further on his $1.5 million salary, which makes the forward even more attractive. Let's see where he could end up later on Friday afternoon.
We all know what Ekman-Larsson wants, and that's to remain in Toronto.
He's an effective defenseman that the Maple Leafs could choose to keep if they don't get an offer they desire. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Maple Leafs' expected return for Ekman-Larsson is a first- and second-round pick.
The 34-year-old, who was scratched again on Thursday, does have a 16-team no-trade list. So he does have a bit of say in where he may or may not go. He also makes $3.5 million for the next two seasons after this one, which is pretty fair value.
"I love it here," Ekman-Larsson told reporters in New Jersey on Wednesday. "I think I said that a couple of days ago. We love it here. As a family, we're super happy to be here, and we want to stay here, so yeah."
As of Thursday evening, there's no legitimate offer yet that the Maple Leafs have received on Ekman-Larsson, according to Dreger. There are a couple of teams looking for defensemen, and we'll see if they inquire about Ekman-Larsson before the deadline.
The most interesting of the players of all is McMann because of the uncertainty around him.
According to Johnston on TSN, the Maple Leafs could still go both ways with McMann: either re-sign him or trade him before the deadline. "Really, it's an either-or proposition for them," Johnston continued on Thursday night.
The Maple Leafs would like to keep McMann in the four-million range, Johnston added. That could be difficult, though, with the forward likely getting over $5 million annually on the open market.
McMann, much like Laughton and Ekman-Larsson, would rather stay in Toronto than be moved elsewhere. "It's something that I know we've expressed and I've talked to my agents about," McMann told The Hockey News last week. "I do like it here and it's a place that I've grown to learn to play pro and really like it here."
According to Johnston, late on TSN's broadcast of the Maple Leafs' loss to the Rangers, there were no contract discussions with McMann or Laughton on Thursday. But still, things are constantly developing, and if Toronto can't get a firm offer on McMann, Johnston says they could try to extend him before the deadline.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman adds that the Maple Leafs would consider two second-round picks if they cannot acquire a first-rounder for the forward.
I'm surprised I'm even writing this, but yes, Matthew Knies' name has surfaced as someone the Maple Leafs could move, if the offer is right, according to Friedman.
"I heard some Matthew Knies, and that, to me, is the Maple Leafs seeing if there’s a massive offer they can’t turn down," Friedman wrote in a Sportsnet blog on Thursday night. "That is the only way I see it happening."
The 23-year-old has been dealing with a lingering injury this season, but that hasn't stopped him from closing in on new career highs. Knies is up to 35 assists (a new high) and 51 points, which is seven off his total from last year. He has 16 goals, down from 29 last season.
Unless the return is massive (and I mean massive), I can't see the Maple Leafs moving off a young player like Knies. It wouldn't be wise. He needs to be part of their long-term future because of his power-forward play style, which doesn't come around often in the NHL.
I'd be shocked if he's moved before the deadline. And I think every Maple Leafs fan would be as well.