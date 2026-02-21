Maple Leafs To Watch Auston Matthews And United States Face Canada In Men's Olympic Final Before Practice Together

Before the Toronto Maple Leafs step on the ice for practice on Sunday, they'll be crowded around watching the men's gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the Olympics.
"I'm hoping (for) the US," smiled US-born goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who's represented the United States at the 2014 World Juniors and the 2021 World Championships.
"It's going to be an exciting game for sure. I've been watching a lot of the Olympics at home, so it's been a lot of fun to watch so far. And hopefully tomorrow is a nice classic game."
Canada and the US will play in the much-anticipated gold medal game on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET. It won't be the first time that the team has watched a game at the Olympics together.
On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs had Canada vs. Czechia on in the dressing room following practice. Nearly every player was still in their stall, watching what would eventually be a win for Canada.
"It's great," Max Domi told The Hockey News. "I’d say it’s one of the pinnacles of hockey, right?"
Scott Laughton captained Team Canada at the 2014 World Juniors. The team didn't win a medal during that tournament, but no doubt the experience was invaluable. Almost 10 years later, Laughton won gold at the 2023 World Championships.
"That was, by far, I think, the most fun I've had internationally," he said. "It was a ton of fun."
As for gold medal predictions, the Canadian-born Laughton said, "I don't have any predictions... I hope (Matthews) has a good game, and I'm rooting for him individually, and we'll see what the game brings."
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube provided a similar answer.
"I'm cheering for our players, but I'm Canadian, too," he smiled, "so I'm torn a little bit. But just looking forward to watching a great game."
Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been one of the United States' top players at the tournament, leading them in goals with three through five games. He's also the captain of their squad.
The Olympics are the grandest stage of all, so there's a lot that Matthews will be able to bring back to use for the Maple Leafs' playoff push.
"That's a big deal over there. We all know that," Berube said. "Olympics are huge. And we're looking forward to a great game, and having our captain over there, be the captain of that team and lead them this far, it's exciting."
It'll be pretty split within the Maple Leafs' dressing room as they watch the game together on the big screen. Inside will be 12 Canadians and seven Americans, most of whom have represented their country at some point in their hockey careers.
Just over a year after their last meeting (which Canada won), hockey's greatest rivalry will once again be played at the highest stage.
"(Matthews) is leading the way for Team USA, and you can see the intangibles that he brings to that team, that he does the same for ours," Stolarz said. "Super excited for him. Super proud of him.
"And hopefully he can come back with a gold medal."