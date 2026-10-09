Maple Leafs Top Six Can't Find Chemistry, Spoils Sergei Bobrovsky's Big Performance In Loss To Golden Knights

"We just stopped playing direct, turned some pucks over coming out of our end in the neutral and sort of fed their transition game," Tanev said. "They're in Game 7 of the Cup Final last year for a reason. They're very well structured. It's amazing how players' cycles can take over a game, and he had the puck a lot, especially in the second period. Great start. Third was better for us. But sort of the last five, seven minutes of the first and the second period, we need to be better and help out Bob."