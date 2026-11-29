Toronto Maple Leafs
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Maple Leafs Waste Solid Performance From Sergei Bobrovsky In Loss To Penguins
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 1:06 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 1:06 PM
Making his first start in 11 days as he worked on his game, Bobrovsky was solid in goal. But the skaters in front of him were not.
PITTSBURGH — The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a win for Sergei Bobrovsky, but they didn’t play like they wanted it badly enough, and it cost them.
With the Leafs up 2-1 late in the third period, Tommy Novak scored with 51 seconds remaining in regulation, and Hendrix Lapierre added the overtime winner as Toronto squandered a chance at victory in a 3-2 overtime loss to a struggling Pittsburgh Penguins team.
Bobrovsky was visibly upset after the winner went in, screaming as he spun around in his crease.
After the game, Bobrovsky spoke to reporters for the first time since his previous start 11 days ago, with Anthony Stolarz going between the pipes for the last four games. He declined to go into detail about what he has been working on with Leafs goalie coach Curtis Sanford, instead focusing on the positives that could come from it.
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“Adversity makes us harder, makes us stronger mentally. And you go through adversity, it makes you a stronger person,” he said.
It was the first time Bobrovsky has acknowledged his struggles, as the goaltender has typically remained stoic, at least when addressing the media in the few availabilities we’ve had with him. But he can’t be blamed for his performance tonight.
“He was good. Really disappointed that we couldn't close the deal for him,” a disappointed Jim Hiller said. “He just saw too much at the end. So that's really disappointing, because he had a good game.”
The Leafs have now lost seven consecutive games with Bobrovsky in net. With their playoff hopes slim to none at this point, getting the person who is supposed to be their starter back into form should be a priority. And after winning two consecutive games following a nine-game losing streak, the Leafs were riding high, only to see it come undone in the worst way.
They get the loser point, but that’s going to do little for Bobrovsky and the Leafs. They need wins.
“He's had the career that he's had and he is who he is and still an elite goaltender and his ability to do what he does on a daily basis regardless of how maybe things are going or the way results are coming,” John Tavares said of Bobrovsky. “Just focusing on what he's got to do to get better and maximize himself to help the team the best he can. It's impressive to see. So, you know, we've got to do a job in front of him.”
MoneyPuck.com credited Bobrovsky with 1.71 goals saved above expected. He didn’t get the win, and it was frustrating for him that he couldn’t do enough to help the team earn two points — not only for the team’s sake, but for his own game.
“The points are important for us right now,” Bobrovsky said when asked about his visible reaction to allowing the game-winner in overtime. “I thought we could have two points tonight, and yeah, it's frustrating.”
The question now is how long the Leafs will go without starting Bobrovsky again. He signed a three-year, $21 million contract in the offseason, so the team has a commitment to try to get him more reps, but Stolarz is getting them wins.
The schedule is only going to get harder as the Leafs head home, and that decision is only getting tougher.
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