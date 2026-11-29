“He's had the career that he's had and he is who he is and still an elite goaltender and his ability to do what he does on a daily basis regardless of how maybe things are going or the way results are coming,” John Tavares said of Bobrovsky. “Just focusing on what he's got to do to get better and maximize himself to help the team the best he can. It's impressive to see. So, you know, we've got to do a job in front of him.”