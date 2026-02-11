Maple Leafs' William Nylander Helps Sweden Avoid Embarrassment In Olympic Opener Against Italy

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander eventually helped the Swedes avoid what would have been a national embarrassment. He fired the game-winner past Italian goaltender Damian Clara late in the second period to give the Swedes a lead they would not relinquish. Sweden went on to defeat Italy 5-2 to pick up three points in Group 'B' action. Throughout the contest, Sweden fired 59 shots on goal. Clara, a second-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, put on a heroic performance facing 49 of those shots before appearing to injure himself in the third period after sprawling out to make a breakaway save on Elias Pettersson.