Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
Maple Leafs' William Nylander Helps Sweden Avoid Embarrassment In Olympic Opener Against Italy cover image

Maple Leafs' William Nylander Helps Sweden Avoid Embarrassment In Olympic Opener Against Italy

David Alter
42m
Partner
563Members·4,672Posts
davidalter@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Nylander scored the game-winner against super underdogs Italy, who nearly pulled off the unthinkable.

For a moment, it looked as though we were about to witness another "Miracle on Ice". Sweden opened their 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey tournament against an Italian team mostly comprised of amateur players. Despite the talent gap, Italy opened the scoring against the powerhouse Swedes and tied the game 2-2 in the second period, maintaining a deadlock despite a massive disparity in shots and chances.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander eventually helped the Swedes avoid what would have been a national embarrassment. He fired the game-winner past Italian goaltender Damian Clara late in the second period to give the Swedes a lead they would not relinquish. Sweden went on to defeat Italy 5-2 to pick up three points in Group 'B' action. Throughout the contest, Sweden fired 59 shots on goal. Clara, a second-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, put on a heroic performance facing 49 of those shots before appearing to injure himself in the third period after sprawling out to make a breakaway save on Elias Pettersson.

Although Italy did not pick up any points, they put on a spectacular show against Sweden's star-studded NHL roster. By securing the win, Nylander and his teammates avoided the country's worst Olympic upset since their 2002 quarter-final loss to upstart Belarus. Nylander finished the night with one goal on five shots in 16:27 of ice time.

Nylander had been dealing with a groin injury and returned just three games before the Olympic break.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Forward William Nylander's Status For Sweden's Opening Game Of The Olympics In QuestionNylander had been dealing with a groin injury and returned just three games before the Olympic break.

His status for the opener had been in doubt after he missed the team's practice on Tuesday. Following the game, he told reporters in the mixed zone—including TSN's Mark Masters—that he was simply taking care of his body. "Making sure I'm good for the rest of the season," he explained. When asked if there were lingering issues with the groin ailment that forced him to miss 13 games with the Leafs this season, Nylander replied, "No, not today".

Nylander, Ekman-Larsson, and Team Sweden's tournament gets underway on Wednesday, while Matthews and the Americans play their first game on Thursday.
thehockeynews.comWho Are The Three Maple Leafs Rooming With During The Olympics In The Athletes' Village?Nylander, Ekman-Larsson, and Team Sweden's tournament gets underway on Wednesday, while Matthews and the Americans play their first game on Thursday.

That update should be music to the ears of Leafs fans. Regarding other Toronto ties, Oliver Ekman-Larsson dressed for Sweden but did not record a single shift during the game. Both players will see action again this Friday against rivals Finland, who fell to Slovakia 4-1 in the biggest upset of the day.

William NylanderTeam SwedenToronto Maple Leafs2026 Winter Olympics
Latest News