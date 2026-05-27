Koblar Impresses, Woll Disappoints: How The Maple Leafs Have Looked Through 2026 World Championship Round Robin

After seven games played at the 2026 World Championship, the round robin phase is complete. Here is where the Toronto Maple Leafs' representatives at the tournament have fared so far.
The 2026 World Championship's round-robin phase has concluded, and the final eight nations prepare for the quarterfinals beginning on Thursday. Furthermore, each member of the Toronto Maple Leafs who is participating in this tournament is advancing to the knockout stages.
For the most part, the Maple Leafs have had a strong showing at this competition from their five representatives, which are John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Joseph Woll, and prospect Tinus Luc Koblar.
Ahead of the quarterfinals, here is where each Maple Leafs player at the 2026 World Championship stands after playing seven round-robin games.
John Tavares
Though Tavares hasn't been given plenty of ice time on Team Canada with such a star-studded lineup, he's been producing in the time he's given. Featuring in all seven games, Tavares has scored three goals and six points, spending most of his time on Canada's third line as a left winger.
He's tied for fifth in scoring for Canada, equalling Dylan Cozen's total, and sits behind Gabriel Vilardi, Ryan O'Reilly, Sidney Crosby, and Macklin Celebrini.
Morgan Rielly
Rielly is the player who likely needs a good tournament more than any other Maple Leafs representative at the World Championship, considering his last two NHL campaigns.
To his credit, Rielly has been solid with a more sheltered role in the team's defense group. In Canada's last game, and for a chunk of this competition, Rielly has been paired with Dylan DeMelo. He's also found some time as the quarterback of Canada's second power-play unit.
In seven games, Rielly has contributed three assists and earned a plus-minus rating of plus-four.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson
If it wasn't for Lucas Raymond, Ekman-Larsson could be considered the MVP for Sweden up to this point in the 2026 World Championship.
He's been excellent from the back end for Sweden, scoring three goals and five assists for eight points. Sweden's captain is tied for the second-most points on his team, and tied for the league lead for scoring by a blueliner with Roman Josi.
He's been one of the most exceptional defensemen in the entire tournament.
Joseph Woll
Woll is the only member of the Maple Leafs who has notably struggled at the World Championship. It's been a down year for Woll statistically, finishing the NHL regular season with a .899 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average, but that has continued with Team USA.
For the Americans, Woll has played in three games before recently losing the crease to Devin Cooley. In those three appearances, the Leafs' goaltender registered a .761 SP and a 4.65 GAA.
It certainly hasn't been the tournament that the 27-year-old netminder was hoping for, especially considering that Toronto may have a surplus in the goaltending department. At the very least, he still needs to earn starts over his NHL tandem partner, Anthony Stolarz.
Tinus Luc Koblar
Koblar has been a real bright spot for not only the Maple Leafs in this tournament, but also Norway, and helped push his team to finish second in Group B, only sitting behind Team Canada.
The 18-year-old Leafs prospect is the top scorer on his team with eight points and tied for second in the competition in goals with five tallies.
He's been one of the most impressive youngsters at the tournament, and that includes potential first overall pick, Ivar Stenberg. Despite being a second-round pick for Toronto in the 2025 draft, Koblar is tied in points with Stenberg.
It's also worth noting that Koblar and Stenberg are the same age and are 2007-born players. Stenberg is eligible to be drafted one year after Koblar because of his late birthday.
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