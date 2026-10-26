'Not Always The Way To Improve: John Chayka On Maple Leafs Trade Plans, Salary Cap Flexibility, Defensive Fixes, And Ben Danford’s Timeline

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 6:23 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 6:23 PM
Chayka says the Leafs don't feel tagging will be an issue for the club if Toronto looks to make a move to improve their club via trade.
CALGARY — Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka addressed his team’s defensive needs, the possibility of external additions, salary-cap realities and the development path of prospect Ben Danford during Monday’s media availability ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames.
While acknowledging that defensive play must improve for the club to reach its long-term goals, Chayka emphasized that a trade is not the only route forward. He pointed to progress already occurring within the group.
“I think it’s been discussed much, but I think there’s no doubt we need to improve our defensive play overall to reach our ultimate goals. But I don’t think a transaction is necessarily always the way to improve. I think we’ve seen a lot of internal improvement already, and I think defensive play is a five-man structure unit. I think our decision-making, puck management, forwards tracking back, I think coaches implementing their systems and creating more comfort with that.
“I think we’re seeing a lot of progress organically with all of that. My job is always to look to improve the team if possible and we’ll continue to evaluate the market and see if there’s an opportunity.”
On the salary cap, Chayka dismissed the notion that roster constraints like tagging would prevent meaningful moves.
“Not really. Anytime you’re in pro sports now, it always becomes a bit of a math and finance problem. But I think we’ve got good flexibility. Every discussion we’ve had, I don’t think that’s going to be a gating item for us. And I think we’ll be positioned well in that way.”
This particular issue came up when the Leafs made the trade to acquire Kirill Marchenko in September. Because the CBA only allows for a club to be at a certain number over next year’s salary cap projection, they had to throw in a piece like defenseman Emil Andrae, just weeks after signing him to a two-year extension and just after he was the centerpiece in a deal that saw them ship goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Chayka also spoke at length about defenseman Ben Danford, currently developing in the American Hockey League under the guidance of Mark Giordano. Chayka views the prospect as a potential long-term cornerstone.
“Yeah, of course. Yeah, I think he’s a good young prospect for us. I love he’s in the American League. Obviously won a championship there last year, which I think gives him a lot of good runway. He’s with Mark Giordano, who’s a great developer. I just think as we think about it more broadly as an organization, especially the defense position, he’s a prospect that could play 10, 15 years for us.
“For us, it’s about the long term with him and making sure that if and when he does get called up, it’s when he’s ready and he’s in a position to help us win at the NHL level. Right now, he’s doing a great job and playing big minutes in all situations and developing and evolving in his game. I got a chance to go see him play the last two games before that. He was really positive with his progress.”
The Maple Leafs called up defensemen Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard from the Marlies as injuries took hold of defensemen Marshall Rifai and Nick Blankenburg. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said there was always a concern about rushing a player’s development by calling up a player too early and certainly the club is mindful of that as they continue along their four-game road trip through Western Canada and Seattle.
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