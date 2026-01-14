Report: Maple Leafs Among 'Potential Fits' For Devils Defenseman Dougie Hamilton

The 32-year-old defender's name has surfaced as a trade chip as recently as this past weekend, when Hamilton — who has two years left on his current contract at $9 million per — was a healthy scratch for the Devils against the Winnipeg Jets.
Hamilton was in the Devils' lineup the next night, against the Minnesota Wild (the second half of a back-to-back), but still, it sounds like he's destined to be traded from New Jersey over the next few weeks.
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, the Maple Leafs are among the teams labelled "potential fits" for Hamilton, if, and when, he does get moved by Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.
"Everyone involved is still focused on finding a trade for Dougie Hamilton as a resolution. Just not a sense that anything is imminent at this point. The fact that he’s got two more years on his deal at $9 million a year is a complicating factor," reported LeBrun.
"Carolina and Toronto are among the potential fits. Let me stress potential. Of course, he was with the Hurricanes and played well there. But it would really depend in terms of whether Carolina would go down that road and in terms of what New Jersey would take back in exchange. And with the Leafs, I think there’s no question they’re not taking him at $9 million a year, the Devils would have to retain. So we’ll see where it goes. They hope to get this done before the Olympic break."
With defenseman Chris Tanev out long-term with a groin injury, which could require surgery, this move would make sense for the Maple Leafs. Certainly, Hamilton would beef up their defense ahead of what Toronto hopes to be a playoff run. But what would it cost Toronto?
I can't see them trading away Easton Cowan, who's playing great in his rookie season with the Maple Leafs. Does trading away defensive prospect Ben Danford — for an aging defender in Hamilton, who'll be 33 years old in June — make sense?
According to PuckPedia, Toronto has just under $4 million in cap space to play around with. They could open up more room by placing Tanev on season-ending long-term injured reserve, however, I doubt the Maple Leafs (and Tanev) are at the point where they'd like to make that call yet.
Hamilton's addition, of course, would help if Toronto makes the playoffs. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 230 pounds, the defenseman has averaged 21:37 of ice time with the Devils through 41 games this season.
In theory, this would be a great trade for Toronto to make. They'd get a reliable defenseman who could fit seamlessly into their D core. However, the price and the cap hit coming along with Hamilton (the Devils would have to retain a significant amount) are a big question mark.