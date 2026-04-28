Report: Mats Sundin's Decision On Maple Leafs Management Role Could Impact Front Office Structure

The timing of Sundin’s potential return is no coincidence. The Maple Leafs are entering a transformative phase following a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. By bringing Sundin into a meaningful role, the club could be looking for a bridge between the front office and the locker room. Sundin’s presence would carry immense weight with the current core, specifically captain Auston Matthews, who recently surpassed Sundin’s franchise goal-scoring record. If Sundin commits to a "larger role," it could provide the necessary cover for a younger, more polarizing hire like Chayka. It creates a possible "best of both worlds" scenario: the modern, analytical mind of a new GM paired with the unimpeachable leadership and "Leafs-centric" culture that Sundin embodies. It’s a big decision for Sundin and the Leafs, and it certainly explains why a final structure may not be locked in until May.