Report: Shane Doan And Maple Leafs Part Ways As Management Continues To Take Shape

Doan’s name has also surfaced in connection with the Vancouver Canucks, suggesting there is organizational interest elsewhere in the league for his services. That should come as no surprise. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in the hockey world who doesn’t like or respect Doan, a two-time All-Star who won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2010 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012. His credentials as a builder of culture and identity are legitimate. His exit from Arizona was a stain on that organization, not on him. His time in Toronto, serving under Treliving, was earnest and well-regarded around him.