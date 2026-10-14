Second-Period Rush Goals, Anthony Stolarz Struggles Doom Maple Leafs in Utah

Toronto Maple Leafs
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 14, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 12:00 PM
A four-goal second period and five rush tallies proved too steep a hill to climb for Anthony Stolarz and the Maple Leafs, rendering a furious third-period rally moot in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from a three-goal deficit in the third period but ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night at the Delta Center.
Utah built a 5-2 lead through two periods on the strength of five rush goals and a short-handed marker, then held on as Toronto scored twice in the final frame. The Mammoth improved to 5-2-0. The Leafs dropped to 3-3-1 after collecting three points across a three-game Western Conference road trip that included a shootout loss against the Vegas Golden Knights and a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche.
“It’s a tough one. I didn’t think we played great,” head coach Jim Hiller said. “I actually thought we started really well, really well. Second period, no good. So that’s three second periods on this trip that were no good. Fought hard at the end, you know, had our opportunities to tie it, but shouldn’t have put ourselves in that spot.”
Toronto controlled early possession and faceoffs, winning 61.5 percent of the draws in the opening 20 minutes while generating eight shots. Utah was limited to six. The Leafs killed a holding penalty to Darren Raddysh and drew a slashing call on Dylan Guenther, but the power play went scoreless.
With 5:05 remaining, Daniil But finished a rush for his second goal of the season, assisted by Jack McBain and Andrew Peeke. Morgan Rielly later took ownership of the play.
“He made a good play. Obviously, that’s on me,” Rielly said of the But goal. “But I thought we did a good job getting back in the game. But there’s plenty of areas to clean up.”
The middle frame was decisive. Utah scored four times, including a short-handed goal, and limited Toronto to two. The Leafs were outshot 10-7 in the period.
Vincent Trocheck made it 2-0 just 60 seconds in, converting a feed from Logan Cooley with Guenther also assisting. Three minutes later, Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed, assisted by Barrett Hayton and Kevin Stenlund, to push the lead to 3-0. It was Sergachev’s second of the season and the Mammoth’s first short-handed goal of the year.
Auston Matthews answered at 5:16 on the power play, his fifth goal of the season, assisted by John Tavares. The Leafs then killed a hooking penalty to Gavin McKenna. After a sequence of penalties that included a Teddy Blueger slashing call and a Guenther interference minor, Guenther scored at 14:17, assisted by Sergachev and Kailer Yamamoto, to make it 4-1.
Jack Roslovic cut the deficit to two at 16:29, his third of the season, with assists from Kirill Marchenko and Matthews. MacKenzie Weegar restored the three-goal cushion at 19:20, assisted by Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. Through two periods the score was 5-2 Utah, with shots 16-15 in favor of the Mammoth. Anthony Stolarz had faced 16 shots and allowed five.
Hiller pointed to systemic issues that have appeared in multiple second periods on the trip.
“I don’t know. We’re going to have to find that out,” he said. “You know, other teams, the home team will push, and we just haven’t been able to make a play or settle it down, get clean through the neutral zone, have a forecheck shift. You know, we’ve just bobbled and allowed them to kind of go one, two, three on us. So we’ve got to fix that.”
Stolarz acknowledged the early hole.
“I mean, obviously, I put us in a tough situation. You know, probably want two or three of those goals back. And, you know, not the way you want to go and end the road trip,” Stolarz said.
He described the Guenther goal as one that went off his arm after he overextended tracking the release.
The Leafs simplified and generated urgency. Hiller called the third “probably Marchenko’s best period since the first game,” noting the winger’s ability to carry the puck through the neutral zone and use his speed. Roslovic agreed the group simplified and pushed harder.
“We simplified. I think, we pushed a little bit harder. I think played with some urgency, but we had to manufacture that urgency when it’s 0-0 as well,” Roslovic said. “So it’s good to see fight back, but at the same time, like I said, manufacturing that from the get go is going to be important.”
At 7:12 of the third, Tavares scored on the power play, his second of the season, with Stolarz picking up the assist. The Leafs trailed 5-3. At 11:01, McKenna scored his second of the year, assisted by William Nylander and Raddysh, to make it 5-4. Toronto then pulled Stolarz late and generated pressure, including a 6-on-4 look, but could not equalize. Utah finished with a 28-26 edge in shots. Stolarz stopped 23 of 28 (.821). Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves.
Toronto finished 2-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Utah went 0-for-4 on the man advantage. Faceoffs were 28-26 Toronto (52 percent). The Leafs blocked 15 shots to Utah’s 10 and recorded 14 hits to Utah’s 17. Giveaways were 18 for Toronto and 11 for Utah.
Rielly identified the rush chances as the primary issue.
“I mean, I think we should clean up the puck play and if you look at their goals, they’re off the rush,” he said. “So there’s something going on there that we have to fix. We do a good job at the end of games to get back in it, but ultimately, you know, it’s a tough position to be in.”
He described the seven-defenseman rotation as manageable. Hiller said Marshall Rifai looked comfortable in limited minutes and that most players’ ice times were in a reasonable range, with Matthews and Nylander near 20 minutes. Chris Tanev remained on injured reserve.
Hiller praised the penalty kill, calling it “outstanding” and “maybe tonight was the best night.” He credited assistant John Gruden’s plan and noted a short-handed breakaway opportunity for Nylander. The power play produced goals of different varieties, though the late 6-on-4 was the one the Leafs needed to finish.
Stolarz said he felt fine physically after skating the previous day and morning of the game. His approach after an off night is straightforward: focus on the solid third period, review film with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, and move forward in an 84-game season.
The Leafs earned three points from three playoff-caliber Western Conference opponents. Hiller was not satisfied.
“No, no, no, no. That’s, no, I’m not,” he said when asked if three points was acceptable. “Because we want to win. I mean, could have got five points.”
Stolarz and Roslovic both described the trip as one in which the group battled through ups and downs, injuries, and short benches. Roslovic noted that the mistakes were not glaring systemic flaws but ones that can be cleaned up.
Defensively, things are still a work in progress for Toronto. They played their first game this season without Chris Tanev, who is still being evaluated with an upper-body injury and will not be available for the club’s next two contests at minimum.
Matthews finished with a goal and an assist (20:12 TOI). Tavares had a goal and an assist. Raddysh logged 24:39 and picked up an assist. Sergachev led Utah with a goal and an assist in 23:39. Guenther added a goal and an assist.
The Leafs return home for their next game. The immediate focus, according to Hiller and the players, is addressing second-period execution and limiting rush chances while carrying forward the third-period response.
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