Sergei Bobrovsky Hopes Rare Long Summer Recharges Him In First Season With Maple Leafs

A new team and a longer summer has Sergei Bobrovsky feeling refreshed as he enters the newest chapter of his NHL career.
Sergei Bobrovsky has spent the previous three seasons grinding through every round of the Stanely Cup playoffs. But when the Florida Panthers failed to make the postseason, this summer, for the first time in a while, the veteran goaltender actually had time to train.
Speaking Monday at the Leafs Legends Golf Tournament, the newest Maple Leaf goaltender said that extra runway off the ice is what he is counting on as he begins a new chapter in Toronto.
“This summer felt so long,” Bobrovsky said. “But it’s also a good opportunity to build the summer training off ice, put the good cardio block, physical block to get to be a little stronger. So I try to use that time for those things.
After winning a pair of Stanley Cups with the Panthers, the team and Bobrovsky parted ways. The soon-to-be 38-year-old netminder signed a three-year deal worth an average annual value of $7 million.
Health, he confirmed, is not an issue, despite the age. What he wanted this offseason was the chance to rebuild strength and conditioning instead of simply recovering from another deep playoff run. He has been in Toronto for nearly a month already, skating and training locally as the group assembles.
A familiar face is helping shape that process. Andy O’Brien, the club’s vice president of sport performance, previously worked with Bobrovsky in Florida.
“He’s a big pro,” Bobrovsky said. “It’s great to have him here. He helped a lot to build the process, especially off ice in Florida, and he’s going to do a great job here as well. So it’s a great addition to this club, and he’s going to make this club even more competitive.”
The goaltending tandem itself has a reunion element. Anthony Stolarz, who also spent time with Bobrovsky in Florida, is back in the fold.
“It’s great to have him again, great to reunite with him,” Bobrovsky said. “He’s a great guy and we look forward to work together to support each other and give this team the best chance to win every night.”
The compressed preseason, just two games, does not appear to concern him.
“It is what it is,” he said. “I’ve been here for almost a month already, so I train here. And, yeah, it is everybody in the same circumstances. And, yeah, we’re going to get ready and play. The regular season comes quick, so we have to take every minute on the ice. We have to take good quality.”
Off the ice, Bobrovsky is still getting organized in a city he already knows from years of visiting as an opponent.
“I’ve been here a lot, you know, play against this team a lot, and I know the city here and there,” he said. “Weather is good, good people, good city, good restaurants. I mean, again, I’m excited about hockey.”
He has found a place and described the move as under control. Early interactions with fans have reinforced what he already understood about the market.
“I see a couple. I saw a couple. I met a couple. It’s a hockey town. You can see everybody, know the team, everybody respects the team. It’s a special place to go.”
The broader locker room is still taking shape after a busy offseason of roster turnover. Bobrovsky framed the task as building belief together rather than one newcomer carrying the load.
“There is not only me new here, you know, there are some other guys that are new,” he said. “And it’s all about how we build the chemistry. We build the chemistry, build the belief inside the locker room, get together, go through the challenges and get closer together.”
He called the Maple Leafs one of the most iconic franchises he has joined and said the responsibility that comes with it is part of the appeal.
“I’m looking forward to enjoy this all. It’s a hockey capital, and for lots of players, it’s a dream to play here. And so I’m excited for the opportunity.”
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