Sergei Bobrovsky’s Presence, Jim Hiller’s Fast System, And 8 More Maple Leafs Training Camp Takeaways

From Sergei Bobrovsky’s quiet hold on the room to Marshall Rifai’s Saturday statement, here is everything that stood out from Tuesday’s training camp session.
The Maple Leafs are deep enough into a compressed camp that the conversations have already shifted. Saturday’s pair ofpreseason loss to Montreal is in the books. The next split-squad night against Ottawa is hours away. And after Tuesday’s skate, the players and head coach Jim Hiller were less interested in first impressions than in what this group is actually going to look like.
Bobrovsky keeps coming up without being asked to. William Nylander keeps getting described as the two-way version of himself. The defence pairs are being built for jobs, not symmetry. And a few of the new voices in the room, Darren Raddysh, Samuel Hlavaj, Marshal Rifai, already sound like they understand the assignment.
Here are the 10 takeaways from Tuesday.
1. Bobrovsky’s presence is already doing the work a speech cannot
There is a reason every availability on Tuesday circled back to the same netminder.
Hiller did not try to dress it up as a coincidence. He called Bobrovsky a champion first and a goaltender second, then added the part that has already landed in the room: he is soft-spoken, you have to lean in, and when he talks, people listen.
“I’ve watched different athletes at the pinnacle of their sport, winning championships, and he just fits that bill,” Hiller said. “He’s beyond playing as well as he has and having the career he’s had. He’s a champion. He’s such a humble guy and so dedicated to being a professional athlete, a goaltender, and being a champion.”
Then came the warning label.
“Mark my words, he’s a fierce competitor and he’s a gentleman. He’ll treat you with respect, but inside, this guy’s doing everything he can to win.”
Raddysh, who spent years trying to beat him while with the Tampa Bay Lighnting, used the same word everybody else is using: preparation. He called Bobrovsky the hardest worker on the ice and said he is already trying to pick his brain on longevity and the mental side of a position that does not get a shift on the bench.
Nylander’s version was simpler. He was happy when Toronto signed him. Seeing him every day has only confirmed the scouting report.
“One of the best goalies in the world is what you see,” Nylander said. “To see that every day is a lot of fun.”
Hiller even tried to stay out of the legendary off-ice routine. That is not his job, he said. He has enough to overthink. The commitment is the part he cannot ignore.
2. The defence pairs are being built for jobs, not balance
Hiller is not splitting his best offensive defensemen and his best defensive defensemen just to make the lines look even on a whiteboard.
Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev are the matchup pair. Morgan Rielly and Raddysh are the pair Hiller wants in the offensive zone with the top six when the situation allows it.
“We’ll probably try to match up Tanev and McCabe as much as we can,” Hiller said. “That doesn’t mean that Rielly and Raddysh, or whoever he’s playing with, will play these other teams’ top lines. But generally, if we get opportunities to put them in the O-zone with our top six, Rielly and Raddysh, we’ll look to do that if we can, again within reason.”
Raddysh sounded like he had already heard the assignment. He and Rielly both want to skate, move the puck and join the rush. They already had a summer head start, same golf course, some extra skates, and a relationship that predates the contract.
“We can distribute the puck up to the forwards, and I think those are our two strong suits,” Raddysh said. “If we continue to do that and play in the O-zone, it can lead to good things.”
The power play is still in the feel-each-other-out stage. Raddysh made a point of saying he is not there to defer just because Auston Matthews and Nylander are on the unit. Find the open play. Take the highest-percentage read. And maybe keep the bomb on a leash until the penalty killers are not standing in the lane.
3. Hiller’s system is fast on purpose and simple because camp is short
Nylander and Rifai described the same coaching ask.
Nylander called it a faster-pace system and then immediately pointed to the part that matters in a shortened camp: Hiller is keeping it simple enough that everyone is on the same page.
“I think that’s going to be good,” Nylander said. “But I think also in training camp, it’s so short, and he’s keeping it pretty simple so everybody understands and he’s on the same page, which I think is really important.”
Rifai put it in player language.
“He’s made expectations pretty clear. He wants us to skate, a fast pace, close really quick,” Rifai said. “He’s been really honest. And as players, that’s all you can ask for. So it’s up to us to go out and execute what he wants.”
That is the bargain Hiller has been selling since the first skate. More pace with the puck. No optional work without it.
4. The Hiller–Nylander relationship
When Hiller became an NHL head coach after a promotion with the Los Angeles, Nylander made a phone call. The first former player to reach out was Nylander. They had not spoken in years. Hiller has not forgotten it.
Nylander’s explanation was not complicated. He liked Hiller’s attitude the first time around. He thought he was a caring coach who did a good job. So when Hiller got the job, they went and congratulated him.
The communication is different now because Nylander is different now. He is older. The camp has moved quickly. He expects the real back-and-forth to grow as the year goes on.
Hiller is already watching the details. He closed the last practice, he said, on an end-to-end backcheck and stick lift from No. 88.
“He wants to be so good. I know that he trains. He does all that stuff,” Hiller said. “Some of the things we’ve seen out here in practice the last couple days have been really impressive.”
5. Rifai made a cultural statement on Saturday, and he is not hiding the roster goal
Rifai did not need a long explanation for dropping the gloves with Florian Xhekaj after the Canadiens forward went after Matthews.
“I just think it’s something that needed to be addressed. And it was addressed. There’s nothing more to it than that.”
Nylander made it louder than Rifai did.
“That was an unbelievable job by Marshall,” Nylander said. “He fired everybody up, too. I think he did an amazing job. I appreciate that of him.”
This all stems from an incident last year when Auston Matthews was kneed by Radko Gudas, injuring the Leafs captain for the raminder of the 2025-26 season. Nobody stepped up in the immediate aftermath to the Matthews’ defense.
So when Matthews was hit during a pre-season match against the Canadiens, Rifai stepped up physically.
Rifai; camp goal was just as blunt.
“I want to make the team.”
Whether he is close, he said, is a question the ice and the decision-makers will answer. The confidence from last spring’s championship run is the part he is carrying with him.
6. Nylander now has Swedish in the coaches’ room, and two Hall of Famers in the building
This is a small detail that is not small to Nylander.
Daniel Alfredsson is on the staff. Nylander is speaking Swedish to an NHL coach for the first time. They already had a runway at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
“It’s great. He’s great to talk to,” Nylander said.
The larger picture is the one he still sounds slightly surprised by: two Hall of Fame Swedes in the organization at the same time.
“It’s awesome. Didn’t think that would happen, having those two legends,” he said. “It’s pretty fun.”
In a camp full of new voices, that is a shortcut. Same language. Same references. Less translating the game than living it.
7. Hiller wants Paul and Sissons to create the mess Cowan finishes
Easton Cowan is not being asked to become a checker first. He is being put with two veterans who already are.
Hiller’s read on Nick Paul and Colton Sissons is specific. They forecheck. They loosen pucks. They win board battles. That is how Cowan gets to be the second man on the wall, come off it, and find the defence.
“We would really love for Easton to develop into that type of player too, and I think he’s on his path, but he is definitely just a little more of a skilled player,” Hiller said. “When those guys loosen up pucks, they give him opportunities.”
The other half is habit. Hiller trusts the cliché because he has watched it work.
“When you play with two veteran players who do it right, it’s hard not to do it yourself. The coach can say it all day long, but if those two guys are saying, ‘This is how we go,’ I think that matters more.”
8. The middle six is being built as a swap meet on purpose
Paul and Sissons can trade the middle of the ice. Faceoff to faceoff. Period to period. Night to night on a back-to-back. Either can slide up. Paul can play the wing. Sissons can run the middle or take a look higher in the lineup.
“That’s really what I like what Chayka did this summer. He gave us some real options,” Hiller said. “We can just do a lot of different things, having the flexibility with those guys down the middle.”
9. Hiller does not have a size bias. He has a compete test.
The question about Nick Blankenburg, Emil Andrae and Troy Stecher was the old NHL question: can undersized defensemen survive here?
Hiller’s answer was that the league has already moved. Skating and tempo created more room for smaller blueliners than there used to be. The job, however, did not change.
“Still, in the end, the defenseman’s job is to play defense and to be able to defend,” he said. “It’s not just about size. All things considered, you’d want big and fast and all these things. But you can’t get them every single player.”
What he has seen from all three is the attribute he actually cares about.
“They’re very competitive. And I think if you’re going to be undersized, you better be competitive, and we’re seeing that out of them.”
10. Hlavaj a ‘beast’ in the gym
Samuel Hlavaj is not pretending he has this figured out. He got the call from his agent, heard Toronto, and said yes.
The Bell Centre preseason night still sounded fresh. He enjoyed the building, the fans, and even the Slafkovsky conversation in warm-up. The tip that beat him got the credit it deserved.
“When he tipped that first one, I was like, yeah, you are good,” Hlavaj said.
The Olympic run with Slovakia is the experience he keeps pointing to best players in the world, every night, bronze-medal game coming up short. The gym reputation is already in the room. Michael Pezzetta was telling reporters Hlavaj can leave people behind in the weight room. Hlavaj did not argue.
“Quite a beast, I would say.”
The glove, he said, has always been natural. The skating is the work. More coaches, more age, more emphasis on moving like a modern goalie instead of just catching pucks.
He has not spent real time with Bobrovsky yet. He has with Artur Akhtyamov. Russian and Slovakian, close enough, first conversation in the room, and a shared path through camp.
His season goal was the one every extra goalie has to mean: get better every day, enjoy it, and be ready if the chance comes.
Hlavaj signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Leafs this summer and is essentially the club’s fourth option in goal behind Bobrovsky, Anthony Stolarz and Akhtyamov.
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