SOURCE: NHL Department Of Player Safety Boss George Parros To Attend Maple Leafs And Ducks Rematch

NHL disciplinarian George Parros is heading to Anaheim to ensure Monday’s grudge match doesn't spiral out of control.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — NHL Senior Vice President of Player Safety George Parros is expected to attend the highly anticipated rematch between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks when the two clubs meet at Honda Center on Monday, The Hockey News has learned. It’s not unusual for the player safety boss to attend games that could rack up penalty minutes due to hostilities that carry over from previous incidents.
With the Maple Leafs possibly looking for retribution for what happened to their captain in their previous meeting at Scotiabank Arena, Parros’ attendance is one way the NHL can send a message to both clubs to avoid letting things get out of hand. On March 12, Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas laid a dangerous hit on Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews. Toronto’s captain sustained a Grade 3 MCL tear and a quad contusion, effectively ending his 2025-26 season.
In the moment, the Leafs were criticized for their lack of response on the ice following the hit. They later responded in the third period, which saw rookie Easton Cowan fight Jackson LaCombe. Max Domi also received a misconduct for going after Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke.
“Certainly not happy about it,” Domi said of what happened to Matthews. “We play ‘em in a couple weeks".
The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Gudas five games for the hit. This drew criticism from Maple Leafs fans and Matthews’ agent, Judd Moldaver, who released a statement criticizing what he perceived to be a light punishment for a player with a history of these types of hits.
“In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling," Moldaver stated. "A phone hearing and five games is laughable and preposterous. While the process is set in our CBA, that this was the discipline is reckless and ridiculous. This decision results in a further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players. Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended”.
Parros addressed the media and defended his team’s decision regarding Gudas's punishment when speaking to reporters at the NHL GM meetings earlier this month.
“I feel confident in this decision. We came to it for a good reason," Parros said. "When we evaluate these plays, we look at the play, not the players, right? And then we look at if we determine if that play was worthy of supplemental discipline. We then look at the history of the players involved and if there's an injury or not. This is how we come to make all of our decisions. We made this decision under those circumstances. We felt that this was the appropriate response, and so I stand by it”.
It is still not clear if Gudas will take part in the game after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that Gudas is intent on playing, despite missing Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Whether or not Gudas plays, Monday’s game is expected to be penalty-filled. Parros’ presence will serve as a reminder to both sides that the league is watching closely to ensure that emotions do not boil over into unnecessary chaos.