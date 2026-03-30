SOURCE: NHL Department Of Player Safety Boss George Parros To Attend Maple Leafs And Ducks Rematch

“I feel confident in this decision. We came to it for a good reason," Parros said. "When we evaluate these plays, we look at the play, not the players, right? And then we look at if we determine if that play was worthy of supplemental discipline. We then look at the history of the players involved and if there's an injury or not. This is how we come to make all of our decisions. We made this decision under those circumstances. We felt that this was the appropriate response, and so I stand by it”.