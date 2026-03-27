'Takes A Lot Of Balls': Easton Cowan And His Teammates Impressed With How Rookie Season Is Going With Maple Leafs

Easton Cowan is still getting used to life in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there are quite a few signs of progression.
The 20-year-old had his third-highest ice time of the season on Wednesday, playing 19:07 in the team's 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. It was the ninth time this season that Cowan was on Toronto's top line, this time skating alongside John Tavares and William Nylander.
(Cowan's most ice time in a game — 20:06 — came in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 20.)
"Well, he wants to play all day. Like he's the guy that, he don't look like he gets tired to me too often," smiled head coach Craig Berube after Friday's practice. "But he can handle it. Right now, he's got a lot of juice. He's a worker with skill. That's probably the best way I can describe it."
Ever since the Maple Leafs traded away Bobby McMann, Scott Laughton, and Nicolas Roy, Cowan's opportunity has grown. He's been in the top six of Toronto's lineup in five of the last 10 games since the deadline.
Not only that, but Cowan is also getting increased opportunity on the power play, moving from the second unit — where he'd been for most of the season — to the team's number one group.
Since the trade deadline, the young forward has averaged 16:07 of ice time, up almost a minute and a half from the previous 47 games he had played (14:34).
"Obviously, you want to play as much as you can," Cowan said on Friday. "But like I've been saying, whatever ice time I get, I'm just going to try to do what I can do and play my role."
He's up to nine goals and 22 points through 57 games this season.
"I think he's gotten better and better throughout the season," added Berube. "I think that he had some good juice and play, dipped off, that's normal, young first-year kid in the NHL schedule, and he's found it again."
Cowan described the gruelling schedule as one of the largest learning curves from his first NHL season. He's also worked hard to better his puck management, which he's wanted to improve since his junior days with the OHL's London Knights.
"I feel like the last couple games, I've been out there later in the third, so just trying to manage the game well to get those two points," Cowan continued.
Where you notice Cowan the most, though, is his innate skills.
He's always first on the ice at practices and morning skates. He's always one of the hardest workers during those sessions. And, as we saw against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday week, he's not afraid to jump in for his teammate after a dirty hit.
Even if the opposing player has a significant height and weight advantage.
"I mean, it takes a lot of balls to (stand up to Nikita Zadorov)," said Anthony Stolarz. "He's obviously one of the heavier guys in the league. And for Cowboy just to kind of go in there without a second thought and be able to do that, I think that just goes to show you what kind of person he is, what kind of teammate he is.
"And everyone around the room is gonna appreciate that. And when something happens to him, he knows that we're gonna have his back."
After their win against the Bruins earlier this week, Cowan mentioned he and Zadorov had the same billet parents while in London. Did he end up hearing from them after he stood up for John Tavares, who was crunched awkwardly by Zadorov?
"Yeah, they just kind of laughed about it," Cowan said. "Obviously, we both lived there, so it was kind of funny."
Did he hear from anyone else within the Knights organization?
"Mark Hunter texted me. He just said good job, so that was kind of nice to hear that."
It's been a whirlwind of a season for Cowan. There have been ups and downs, good times and bad. Despite the season going downhill for the entire Maple Leafs team, Cowan should be proud of the rookie season he's put together.
"I definitely feel like I'm just getting better," Cowan said. "My mindset the whole year is just keep getting better each day. That's what you've got to do to have a long career, so just trying to get better each and every day."