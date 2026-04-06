The Maple Leafs Are Loading Up Their Marlies Roster With ATOs Ahead Of The AHL Playoffs
Despite the players not being on the AHL roster at the trade deadline, both are eligible to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
It's that time of year when NHL teams have their prospects back in the organization for some development following their junior seasons.
The Toronto Marlies announced on Monday morning that two Toronto Maple Leafs prospects, Tyler Hopkins and Harry Nansi, will be joining the AHL club on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this year.
Hopkins and Nansi are both 2025 NHL Draft selections by Toronto. Hopkins was a third-round (86th overall) selection from the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, while Nansi was a fifth-round (153rd overall) pick from the OHL's Owen Sound Attack.
Hopkins has produced better this season than in his draft year. The 19-year-old tallied 12 goals and 25 points in 29 games before being traded to the Guelph Storm in late December. Since then, Hopkins has tallied 13 goals and 25 points in 27 games.
He finished the regular season with 25 goals and 50 points in 56 games, the most among any Storm player. His points-per-game are up from 0.76 last season to 0.89 this season. Hopkins also had two goals in four games during the OHL's postseason.
When it comes to Nansi, he has doubled his production in the OHL since being drafted by the Maple Leafs.
The 18-year-old 6-foot-3 forward tallied 13 goals and 43 assists for 56 points in 67 games this season. That's exactly two times the amount of points he had last season (seven goals and 16 assists) in just as many games.
Nansi's 56 points were second among Owen Sound's players this season, behind 17-year-old Pierce Mbuyi, who scored 32 goals and 75 points in 68 games.
Like Hopkins, Nansi played four games during the OHL playoffs, however, he didn't register a point.
Hopkins and Nansi will join the Marlies for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs. Toronto has five more games left in its regular season and can clinch a playoff spot with a point against the Utica Comets on Wednesday.
Despite joining the Marlies so late in the season, both Hopkins and Nansi are eligible to play for Toronto in the Calder Cup Playoffs because they're on amateur tryout contracts.
Depending on when fellow prospect Miroslav Holinka, a 2024 fifth-round (151st overall) pick by the Maple Leafs, finishes his year with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, he, too, could join the Marlies.
Holinka is currently leading the WHL in playoff points with seven goals and three assists through six games.
The Marlies have already added prospects in Brandon Buhr, Vinny Borgesi, and Hayes Hundley to PTOs, and Frank Djurasevic to an ATO, since mid-March.