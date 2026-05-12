'They Were Just Saying Cheers': Marlies' Dakota Mermis Explains Viral Beer Chug Celebration After Heated Maple Leafs' Farm Team Playoff Win Over Laval

The viral moment provided a rare bit of levity for a team that had spent the previous two weeks in a defensive shell, absorbing physical punishment to secure a series win. While the "beer chug" will live on in highlight reels, the real victory for Toronto was the discipline required to ignore the noise and the debris, until the job was done. As the Marlies pivot toward Cleveland, they do so with a bit more swagger and a clear understanding that in the playoffs, sometimes you have to toast your enemies with their own frustration.