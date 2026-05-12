'They Were Just Saying Cheers': Marlies' Dakota Mermis Explains Viral Beer Chug Celebration After Heated Maple Leafs' Farm Team Playoff Win Over Laval

After a post-game toast to a hostile Laval crowd, veteran defenseman Dakota Mermis reflects on the viral mock celebration that had his phone buzzing with messages from people he hadn't heard from in years.
There is a specific kind of theater that only exists in the final moments of an AHL playoff series, especially when that series concludes in the pressure cooker of Laval’s Place Bell. When the Toronto Marlies finally put the finishing touches on their Game 5 victory over the Rocket on Saturday, the atmosphere shifted from mere hostility to a full-blown release of frustration from the 10,000-plus in attendance.
As debris began to rain down from the stands, a byproduct of a fan base incensed by the final result and a perceived non-call in the dying seconds, Marlies defenseman Dakota Mermis found himself at the center of a viral postscript. The veteran defenseman spotted a discarded beer can on the ice, picked it up, and delivered a mock chug toward the glass. It was a moment of peak gamesmanship that perfectly encapsulated a series defined by bad blood.
"I think it’s just a fun rivalry. It’s a high, very intense series," Mermis told reporters with a grin following the Marlies’ practice on Monday. "I think that at the end of the day, the fans were just saying cheers on a good hard-fought series and so just enjoying that with them."
Make no mistake, Mermis was being entirely facetious. The "cheers" from the Laval faithful was anything but celebratory. The Rocket fans were at a breaking point, fueled by the elimination and the lingering anger over the officiating moments prior. By reframing the act of throwing trash as a "toast," Mermis showcased the kind of veteran poise, and wit, that has made him a vital part of the Marlies’ leadership group this spring.
The gesture wasn’t just a hit in the locker room; it resonated far beyond the AHL footprint. Both Mermis and head coach John Gruden noted that their phones have been buzzing incessantly since the footage made its rounds on social media.
"I received a couple texts from certain people that I usually don't get thinking that they enjoyed that quite a bit, and I think he got quite a few as well," Gruden admitted. "In the moment, it was kind of a great reaction. Nothing's like winning a road playoff game, especially in Laval."
For Mermis, the reach of the clip was unexpected.
"A lot of people reaching out," he said. "A lot of people end up seeing that, that you obviously don't expect. It's just a little thing that happened and you know, just try to have fun with it."
Of course, the analytical question following such a moment is always about the "logistics" of the celebration. When asked if there was actually any liquid left in the projectile, Mermis was quick to shut down any health-and-safety concerns.
"No, no, no. We avoided any of that," Mermis laughed. "It was pretty, pretty low when I picked it up."
The viral moment provided a rare bit of levity for a team that had spent the previous two weeks in a defensive shell, absorbing physical punishment to secure a series win. While the "beer chug" will live on in highlight reels, the real victory for Toronto was the discipline required to ignore the noise and the debris, until the job was done. As the Marlies pivot toward Cleveland, they do so with a bit more swagger and a clear understanding that in the playoffs, sometimes you have to toast your enemies with their own frustration.