Tinus Luc Koblar Earns Maple Leafs Entry-Level Deal After Breakout World Championship
After a solid first professional season in the SHL, the 18-year-old centre delivered a breakout performance at the IIHF World Championship that helped Norway capture its first-ever medal and convinced the Maple Leafs he was ready to sign.
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Tinus Luc Koblar to a three-year entry-level contract and locking in the 18-year-old centre who turned heads across the hockey world this spring.
Koblar, selected 64th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, earned the deal tby stepping into men’s hockey, producing at a high level, and then delivering a breakout performance at the 2026 IIHF World Championship that helped Norway secure its first-ever medal, a bronze clinched with a dramatic overtime win over Canada.
“It was an unreal feeling,” Koblar told TSN’s Mark Masters after the tournament. “Before the tournament, I don’t think anyone was thinking about being able to beat Canada and taking that bronze medal home. I was really glad and the whole team was really glad.”
The signing caps a rapid rise for the Slovenian-born Norwegian who has quickly become one of the more intriguing prospects in the Leafs’ system. After being drafted last June, Koblar spent the 2025-26 season adapting to the professional game with Leksands IF in the SHL. In 47 games he posted eight goals and 14 points, respectable production for an 18-year-old adjusting to the speed, physicality and responsibility of playing against grown men.
That growth was on full display in Switzerland. Koblar led Norway in scoring with six goals and nine points in eight games, tying for third in tournament goals and showing an ability to deliver in big moments. He scored timely tallies, battled in high-danger areas, and competed against NHL stars without shrinking. Facing his childhood idol Sidney Crosby was a particular thrill.
The Leafs noticed. While the organization had not reached out to Koblar directly during the tournament, his agent maintained communication and relayed that Toronto was pleased with what it saw. The three-year ELC formalizes that belief and gives the club long-term security on a player whose trajectory is clearly trending upward.
Koblar will continue that development path next season with Rögle BK, a perennial SHL contender that reached the finals in two of the last three seasons. The move to a stronger environment after Leksands’ relegation should accelerate his growth. He has already identified his summer priorities: adding strength, improving his speed, and refining his shot.
The NHL remains the ultimate goal, though Koblar is realistic about the leap required.
For the Maple Leafs, the signing represents smart, patient asset management. Koblar arrived as a project with size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), playmaking vision, and a pro-ready frame. One year later he has shown he can produce against professionals and compete with the world’s best on the biggest international stage. The three-year deal buys time for that development to continue in Sweden before a likely transition to the AHL and, eventually, a shot with the Leafs.
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