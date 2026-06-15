Tinus Luc Koblar Earns Maple Leafs Entry-Level Deal After Breakout World Championship

The signing caps a rapid rise for the Slovenian-born Norwegian who has quickly become one of the more intriguing prospects in the Leafs’ system. After being drafted last June, Koblar spent the 2025-26 season adapting to the professional game with Leksands IF in the SHL. In 47 games he posted eight goals and 14 points, respectable production for an 18-year-old adjusting to the speed, physicality and responsibility of playing against grown men.