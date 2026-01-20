Maple Leafs Goalie Anthony Stolarz Assigned To Marlies On Conditioning Loan, Signaling A Return To Game Action

Following a team practice in Las Vegas last week, Stolarz addressed the recovery
process.
"It was just something that I had to kind of let settle down a little
bit," he said. "So at the end of the day, it's not ideal and not what
you want. But I'm feeling good now and ready to go."
Before Toronto's 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Maple Leafs
head coach Craig Berube signaled that the goaltender was close to
returning.
"He's getting close, though. He's practicing now and he's feeling
good," Berube said. "I think it's just getting him in a few more
practices here and you could see a return from him". However, the coach
added that he still believes Stolarz needs a little more practice time
before rejoining the NHL roster.