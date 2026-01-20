Maple Leafs Goalie Anthony Stolarz Assigned To Marlies On Conditioning Loan, Signaling A Return To Game Action

Outside of the injury, it has been an eventful second season in Toronto for the goaltender. Coming off a strong 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage in 2024-25, Stolarz signed a four-year, $15 million extension before the current season began. Despite the new contract, he has struggled to replicate his previous form, currently holding a 6-5-1 record with an .884 save percentage. Earlier this season, he called out his team's performance while the Leafs struggled.