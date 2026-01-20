Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
Maple Leafs Goalie Anthony Stolarz Assigned To Marlies On Conditioning Loan, Signaling A Return To Game Action cover image

Maple Leafs Goalie Anthony Stolarz Assigned To Marlies On Conditioning Loan, Signaling A Return To Game Action

David Alter
6h
Partner
551Members·4.6KPosts
davidalter@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Stolarz has been out of action since Nov. 11, but recently revealed a nerve issue is what has kept him out for over two months.

Anthony Stolarz is nearing a return to action after the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday that the goaltender is heading to the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on a conditioning loan. Stolarz has been out of action since Nov. 11. Last week, he revealed that a nerve issue had been the cause of his absence.

Following a team practice in Las Vegas last week, Stolarz addressed the recovery process.

"It was just something that I had to kind of let settle down a little bit," he said. "So at the end of the day, it's not ideal and not what you want. But I'm feeling good now and ready to go."

Before Toronto's 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube signaled that the goaltender was close to returning.

"He's getting close, though. He's practicing now and he's feeling good," Berube said. "I think it's just getting him in a few more practices here and you could see a return from him". However, the coach added that he still believes Stolarz needs a little more practice time before rejoining the NHL roster.

Stolarz noted that one of the biggest challenges will be adjusting to game speed, which makes a conditioning start with the Marlies a logical next step.

Outside of the injury, it has been an eventful second season in Toronto for the goaltender. Coming off a strong 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage in 2024-25, Stolarz signed a four-year, $15 million extension before the current season began. Despite the new contract, he has struggled to replicate his previous form, currently holding a 6-5-1 record with an .884 save percentage. Earlier this season, he called out his team's performance while the Leafs struggled.

Since Stolarz was sidelined, Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby have served as Toronto's goaltending tandem. The duo has performed relatively well as the team's overall play has improved.

Health remains a recurring theme for the veteran, as Stolarz has often been injured throughout his career. Last year, he missed a six-week stretch of games due to a loose body in his knee. He also sustained a concussion in the second round of the 2025 playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

Latest News