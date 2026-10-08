Why Easton Cowan Is Being Promoted To Maple Leafs' Second Line And What The Numbers Say

“I feel like honestly the home stretch, we had a pretty good home stretch for the start of the year,” Cowan said. “Obviously 2-2, but I definitely feel like we could have won the other games too. So we’re just going to keep building. [Tuesday] was a good comeback win. And this is a good test for us, really. It’s good to bond on the road with the guys, and then also some of the teams that are coming up on the road, tough travel, you got to get used to it. I think it’s a good challenge to start the season for sure.”