Maple Leafs Practice Report: Kirill Marchenko's Skates With Auston Matthews, Jim Hiller Resists Easton Cowan Promotion, And Gavin McKenna Adjusts

“I thought they were better in game two, and you know, it’s just going to take time. That’s a new, like you said, they’re both a little bit offensive defencemen. Typically wouldn’t play together. So to get a little chemistry between them and find out who’s covering who and at what moment. Yeah, I thought game two was better. And again, these are right now nothing set in stone. We’re just getting off to the races here. But we liked what they did the second night.”