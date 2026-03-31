Why Maple Leafs' Max Domi Was First To Fight Ducks' Radko Gudas After Auston Matthews' Knee Injury

thehockeynews.com Scott Laughton Reflects On Maple Leafs Tenure, ‘A Little Bit’ Surprised In Club’s Lack Of Immediate Response To Auston Matthews Hit In a 1-on-1 conversation with The Hockey News on Sunday, Scott Laughton reflects on his trade to the Los Angeles Kings, his former team's lack of response to the hit on their captain, the pressure of playing in Toronto and the possibility of re-joining the Leafs down the road.