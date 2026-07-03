Why Sergei Bobrovsky Thought He’d Stay With Florida Panthers Until A Trade Changed Everything, And How Gavin McKenna Handed Over No. 72

The two-time Stanley Cup champion details the sudden trade that altered his future, his excitement to reunite with championship teammates in Toronto, and the respectful phone call with top pick Gavin McKenna that settled his iconic jersey number.
Sergei Bobrovsky is officially a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but before he could even pull the sweater over his head, there was the minor detail of what number would be on the back of it.
Both Bobrovsky and the Leafs’ newly minted number-one overall draft pick, Gavin McKenna, have long shared an affinity for No. 72. But courtesy dictates that a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Vezina Trophy winner gets the right of first refusal.
Speaking to the media for the first time since signing a three-year, $21 million contract with Toronto, Bobrovsky revealed that the jersey equity has already been sorted out.
"Yeah, he gave that number to me, we had a little chat last night," Bobrovsky said of McKenna. "He's a bright guy. He's got really positive energy. And I'm excited to watch him develop into the big superstar, honestly."
McKenna’s gesture ensures the 37-year-old netminder keeps his familiar digits as he begins a new chapter, one he didn't necessarily see coming until the final hours before free agency opened.
Up until the day before the market opened, Bobrovsky fully anticipated staying with the Florida Panthers, where he had spent the last seven seasons and hoisted consecutive Stanley Cups. Everything changed when Florida executed a trade for Jacob Markstrom, signaling an abrupt end to his time in Sunrise.
"To be honest, I thought I'm gonna stay in Florida," Bobrovsky admitted. "But things work out like how they work out and the Leafs put their trust in me, they put out their belief and they gave me good opportunity to join the historical legendary team and be part of this organization."
Despite the business side of the sport forcing a sudden change of scenery, Bobrovsky held no ill will toward his former club.
"Well, it's a business. The organization decided to move a different direction, and that's pretty much it," Bobrovsky explained when asked why things fell through. "I respect that. I got nothing against it, so that's hockey... In my position, again, as I said, I just want to keep only the appreciation and thank for everything what they have done for me."
When pressed on exactly when he realized his tenure in Florida was finished, the answer was clear.
"Oh, it's pretty much when that last day, when the trade happened with Jacob Markstrom. So that was pretty much the year."
Now focused on Toronto, Bobrovsky is stepping into an environment with some very familiar faces. He’ll be reunited with goaltending partner Anthony Stolarz and forward Steven Lorentz, both of whom shared the ice with him during Florida's recent championship runs.
Bobrovsky noted he has already shared some brief words with his returning teammates.
"Just a little bit, yeah. They welcomed me into the team," Bobrovsky said. "We had great relationships when we won the Cup that year. We had a good bond. We helped the team. We worked together. We had a good time together. I'm excited to reunion with him."
The relationship between Bobrovsky and Stolarz will be crucial as Toronto looks to stabilize its net.
"Yeah, he's an easy-going guy," Bobrovsky said of Stolarz. "It's a fun way to be around him, to have some jokes and practices or some jokes outside of the practices. He's just a nice person."
The veteran also mentioned his early impressions of Leafs goaltending prospect Artur Akhtyamov, whom he plans to mentor.
"The young guy, Artur, I talked to him once briefly. He seems like a bright guy, too. He's a nice guy. He's a big prospect. And I'm excited to be part of his development, too."
Coming off a grueling stretch of hockey that included three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final with Florida, followed by a demanding regular season where the Panthers ultimately missed the postseason, Bobrovsky views the wear and tear as part of the lesson.
"It was a tough season for our organization, we had lots of injuries; Our captain went down right in the first practice," Bobrovsky reflected. "To play three years in a row all the way to final, it's not easy and won twice. So, it was a tough season, but again, every season brings some challenges... For me personally, I will be a student of this game for all my life."
As he transitions into the pressure cooker of Toronto, Bobrovsky isn't looking to scale back his workload. He plans to bring the same durability that has defined his career.
"Well, first of all, I love the game so much... As you go older, you know, you appreciate every day even more and more. So my approach is just enjoy every time, every day on the ice," Bobrovsky said. "This is the Toronto. It's the capital of hockey in my mind. Fans are excited that there's going to be a great atmosphere. And I'm excited about that. It's a big responsibility and I'm looking forward to help this team win."
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