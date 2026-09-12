3 Canucks To Watch During Game 1 Of The 2026 Prospects Showcase

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken in the 2026 Prospects Showcase on September 12 and 13.
After months of waiting, Vancouver Canucks hockey is back. Over at the Rogers Forum in Abbotsford, Vancouver will battle the Seattle Kraken in a two-game Prospects Showcase. With the first game scheduled for September 12 at 4:00 pm PT, here is a look at three Canucks to watch.
Ilya Safonov
One of the more intriguing players on Vancouver's roster is Russian forward Ilya Safonov. The 25-year-old signed with the Canucks this off-season after spending his entire career in the KHL. Based on line rushes at practice, Safonov is set to play on a line with Braeden Cootes and Bennett Schimek.
Safonov enters the campaign as a candidate for the 13th forward spot in the NHL. He is signed to a two-way contract, which means he could be a player shuttled between the NHL and the AHL. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how Safonov's game adjusts to North America.
Sawyer Mynio
Sawyer Mynio is coming off an impressive rookie year with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 21-year-old proved he could be a top-four defenceman as he recorded 21 points in 58 games. Now in his fourth year with the organization, Mynio is projected to get heavy minutes for Abbotsford this season.
The big question with Mynio is whether he'll get the chance to play an NHL game this year. He has built a level of trust with Manny Malhotra and is a prospect the organization rates highly. If injuries or trades occur this season, Mynio could find his way up to Vancouver.
Vilmer Alriksson
Vilmer Alriksson stands out wherever he goes. The 21-year-old is listed at 6'6", 214 lbs, and can knock the opposition off the puck with ease. The Canucks appear to be making a jumbo line, as Alriksson was in a trio with Brooks Rogowski (6'7", 235 lbs) and Austin Brimmer (6'4", 223 lbs) at practice.
While Alriksson played 43 games during his rookie AHL season, he struggled to produce offensively. The Swedish winger recorded nine points while posting 56 penalty minutes. Now that Alriksson has a year of pro hockey under his belt, he should feel more comfortable heading into the campaign.
Game Information:
Where: Rogers Forum
When: 4:00 pm PT
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