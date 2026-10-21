Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #11: Hurricanes 6, Canucks 3
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Leevi Meriläinen
Another night, another standout performance by Leevi Meriläinen. The Finnish goaltender kept Vancouver in this game as he stopped 37 of the 42 shots he faced. Meriläinen's best moment came in the second period as he stopped Sebastian Aho on a penalty shot to keep the score at 3-3.
Meriläinen was busy all night. Carolina recorded at least double-digit shots in each period, with their lowest total at 12, which came in the first. With the way Meriläinen has been playing, the Canucks are going to be put in a difficult position once Thatcher Demko returns from injury.
Defenceman Elias Pettersson
Tuesday was another stellar performance from defenceman Elias Pettersson. The 22-year-old was a shot-blocking machine as he led all players on either team with five. Pettersson was also physical throughout, as he led Vancouver with four hits.
Pettersson has been the Canucks' best defenceman so far this season. He is finding different ways to impact the game, which has led to increased minutes on a nightly basis. If Pettersson can keep performing at this level, he is going to be a top-four defenceman at the NHL level for a long time.
Max Sasson
Max Sasson continues to develop into a strong bottom-six forward. The 26-year-old scored his third of the campaign and was tied for the team lead with three shots. Sasson was also solid in the faceoff dot as he won eight of his 13 draws.
Tuesday was another example of Sasson using his speed to create chances. He created chances off the rush, which included his second-period goal. Sasson also played a crucial role on the penalty kill, which went a perfect five-for-five, as he logged 3:39 of shorthanded time in this game.
Oct 20, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen (31) defends against Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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