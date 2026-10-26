Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 12:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #13: Wild 4, Canucks 2
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks "3 Standouts From The Game." In this recurring series, The Hockey News' Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver's last game. This article will focus on the Canucks' most recent 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Leevi Meriläinen
Leevi Meriläinen remains one of the few consistent positives surrounding this team. The Finnish goaltender was once again busy as he stopped 30 of the 34 shots he faced. Once again, he was forced to come up with some highlight-reel saves as the team's defensive structure continues to be a significant issue.
Ultimately, Meriläinen is finding ways to keep Vancouver in games. The problem is that on most nights, he isn't getting any help from his teammates. While the wins might not be there, Meriläinen has established himself as the team's early MVP candidate.
Max Sasson
Of the skaters, Max Sasson was arguably the Canucks' most noticeable player. He found the back of the net and was able to showcase his speed throughout the game. Sasson also laid a massive hit on Quinn Hughes, which was a highlight for many fans in the building.
Sasson has been one of Vancouver's most consistent forwards all season. While he may not be lighting up the scoresheet on a nightly basis, his effort level can rarely, if ever, be questioned. Based on his play, he deserves more ice time, as he is one of the few Canucks who is consistently generating scoring chances.
The Fans At Rogers Arena
The fans at Rogers Arena were the real stars of Sunday's game. They booed every time Hughes touched the puck and came up with some interesting chants. From "He's Not Signing" to "Makar Is Better," the crowd made sure to vent their frustrations with the former captain every chance they got.
Ultimately, Vancouver fans showed why they are some of the most passionate in the NHL. On top of the Hughes chants, fans also cheered "We Want The Cup" and "Landon DuPont". In the end, Canucks fans deserve applause for their effort, as it was stronger than what the team showed on the ice.
Oct 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fans wear jerseys for former Canuck and Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) prior to a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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