Vancouver Canucks
539 Members•5,263 Posts
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 1:00 PM
3 Standouts From Game #14: Canucks 6, Ducks 5 (OT).
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks “3 Standouts From The Game.” In this recurring series, The Hockey News’ Canucks team will do a deep dive into three standouts from Vancouver’s last game. This article will focus on the Canucks’ most recent 6–5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been off to a very hot start through the beginning of the 2026–27 season, and last night only accentuated that point. The forward helped Vancouver capitalize on their 6-on-5 advantage with the empty net, scoring the team’s fourth and fifth goals of the game to clinch the tie. He also logged an assist on Filip Hronek’s overtime winner.
Lekkerimäki’s strong performance was reflected in the minutes he played as well as his stats. He played a career-high 19:55 minutes in Tuesday’s win and also logged one block, two hits, and four shots on goal. In overtime, he drew a high-sticking penalty that gave the Canucks the man-advantage that ultimately helped them score the game-winner.
Zeev Buium
Tuesday may have been one of Zeev Buium’s strongest games of the 2026–27 season. The defenceman was much more noticeably in on Vancouver’s offence last night, putting himself in the O-zone much more and creating chances for his team to try and capitalize on. He joined the rush up the ice that led to Liam Öhgren’s goal during the second period.
Buium was also part of a second-unit Canucks power play that, prior to overtime, looked potent in their limited time on ice. He logged six scoring chances-for in the 3:34 minutes he spent on the man-advantage last night, tying him for second-most on the team.
Brock Boeser
Brock Boeser has historically found a fair bit of success against the Ducks — he’d put together an eight-game point streak against Anaheim heading into last night’s matchup — and Tuesday was no different. As well as scoring one of his own, Boeser also recorded helpers on goals by Hronek and Jamie Oleksiak.
Of all Canucks skaters, Boeser logged the third highest TOI on Tuesday night with 21:45 minutes, behind only Hronek (27:07) and Elias Pettersson (24:57). He also logged a team-high of six shots on goal as well as four hits. His 14 scoring chances-for were tied for fourth on the team.
Oct 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) moves the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Noah Warren (47) during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy