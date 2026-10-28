Lekkerimäki Scores Twice, Canucks Snap 10-Game Losing Streak In 6-5 Overtime Win Against Anaheim

Vancouver Canucks
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Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 5:11 AMPublished Oct 28, 2026 5:11 AM
Updated Oct 28, 2026 5:24 AM
Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-5 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks, snapping their 10-game losing streak.
In a surprising turn of events, the Vancouver Canucks overcame a 5–2 deficit to take a 6–5 win in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Jonathan Lekkerimäki led the way in scoring for the Canucks with two tallies in the final three minutes of the game, while Liam Öhgren, Brock Boeser, Jamie Oleksiak, and Filip Hronek also found the back of the net. Leevi Meriläinen was solid in net once again, stopping 18 of 23 shots faced.
The Canucks’ offensive woes persisted during the first period, though by no means were they as lacking as they have been in previous matchups. While it took Vancouver a little less than eight minutes to record their first shot on goal of the game, after that, the Canucks were able to put together a decent run of O-zone time.
Anaheim’s first goal of the game came off a performance of individual skill from Ducks forward A.J. Greer as well as a bad-luck play for Hronek. Cutting into Vancouver’s zone, Greer spun to evade the check of defenceman Elias Pettersson before deftly throwing the puck on net. At the same time, Hronek, chasing down a netfront-bound Tim Walshe, wound up in the unfortunate position that allowed the puck to bounce off him and past Meriläinen.
A solid start to the second period saw Öhgren tie the game up for Vancouver after some strong spells of offence for the Canucks. However, just like how they have on other occasions this season — and twice in this particular game — Vancouver surrendered a goal from the Ducks very soon after tying the game up. The Ducks’ goal count snowballed from there, with Vancouver exiting the second frame down 4–1.
The Ducks’ fourth goal in particular saw yet another unlucky bounce play against Vancouver’s favour. Just as a puck bounced off Hronek and in during the first period, so did the puck that ultimately resulted in a goal for Leo Carlsson. After Meriläinen made the save off a rush chance for Anaheim, the puck rebounded off Zeev Buium’s skate, redirecting into the prime position for Carlsson to shoot it into a yawning Canucks cage.
Vancouver fired up their engines once the third period started up. While Boeser’s goal was soon followed by yet another Ducks goal for Greer, the Canucks weren’t done quite yet. Oleksiak answered Anaheim’s goal with one of his own, bringing the score to 5–3.
Down two goals with less than four minutes to go in regulation, Vancouver’s coaching staff made a bold move by putting four forwards and one defenceman out on the ice before pulling Meriläinen and adding yet another forward on the ice. The play seemed to work, however, as Lekkerimäki tickled the twine twice to tie things up, using Jake DeBrusk as a screen for both.
Overtime saw the Canucks put together a string of chances before Lekkerimäki drew a high-sticking call on Beckett Sennecke while maintaining control over the puck. Anaheim went down by two players later on after Alex Killorn collided with Meriläinen, giving Vancouver a golden opportunity to end the game in overtime — which is exactly what Hronek did by firing the puck after a series of passes in the O-zone.
"When you string together as many losses as we have, it bleeds into the room, and then the morale obviously takes a hit. So not just getting a win, but a big come-from-behind win in the third is obviously something that we can build off of," said Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra post-game.
Overall, tonight was a good character win for the Canucks. Yes, they do still have some things to clean up, such as their shifts following a goal-for and their power play (which went 0-for-4 in full power plays prior to overtime), but given the streak they just snapped, Vancouver is likely happy with tonight's effort.
Oct 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) moves the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Tyson Hinds (55) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Vancouver logs more than 20 shots in a single game for the first time since October 13
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki takes the Canucks’ team lead in goals with his fifth and sixth scored tonight
- Vancouver scores five or more goals in a game for the first time since their 9–7 loss on October 1 against the Edmonton Oilers
- Filip Hronek scores his first goal of the 2026–27 season
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
15:52 - ANA: A.J. Greer (3) from Jackson LaCombe and Sam Colangelo
2nd Period:
6:36 - VAN: Liam Öhgren (3) from Linus Karlsson and Zeev Buium
7:06 - ANA: Jeff Malott (2) from Jackson LaCombe and Noah Warren
15:44 - ANA: Beckett Sennecke (7) from Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson (PPG)
18:24 - ANA: Leo Carlsson (4) from Jeff Malott and Tristan Luneau
3rd Period:
11:40 - VAN: Brock Boeser (4)
12:23 - ANA: A.J. Greer (4) from Sam Colangelo and Jackson LaCombe
12:54 - VAN: Jamie Oleksiak (2) from Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson
17:14 - VAN: Jonathan Lekkerimäki (5)
18:03 - VAN: Jonathan Lekkerimäki (6) from Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek
Overtime:
4:49 - VAN: Filip Hronek (1) Brock Boeser and Jonathan Lekkerimäki (PPG)
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks, October 29, 7:00 pm PT
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